James Bond’s Tricked-Out Aston Martin V8 From ‘Living Daylights’ Is Heading to Auction

Attention, Bond fans: One of the finest Aston Martins of the beloved spy franchise could soon be yours.

A stunning 1973 V8 saloon from the 15th film in the series, 1987’s The Living Daylights, will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s next month. If that wasn’t reason enough to get excited, the car also comes with some of its big-screen gadgets.

We all know that the iconic DB5 is 007’s Aston Martin of choice, but no enthusiast would be surprised if the V8 was his second favorite. Produced from 1969 to ‘89, this hand-built beast is miles apart from a sophisticated grand tourer. This is thanks in no small part to its muscular styling—which includes harsher lines and a large hood scoop—and its 5.3-liter eight-cylinder mill that pumped out over 300 horses. There’s a reason it made another appearance in 2021’s No Time to Die and came in at number four in our ranking of every single Bond car, after all.

The 1973 Aston Martin V8 from “The Living Daylights” RM Sotheby’s

Most people remember The Living Daylights as Timothy Dalton’s first Bond film, but it also marked Aston Martin’s return to the franchise following an 18-year absence. Producers planned to feature a mid-‘80s V8 Vantage in the movie, but thanks to a backlog of orders for the model, they were forced to use older iterations of the car. This example is one of four utilized in filming and features fiberglass bodywork that brings it in line with the V8 Vantage. Other modifications include a sunroof and Cumberland Grey finish for continuity purposes.

To top it off, the ride is also equipped with some of its Q Branch toys from the movie, including removable outrigger skis and a rear rocket booster that shoots out real flames. It even comes with a control panel that can be used for display purposes. (Luckily, the self-destruct button doesn’t function.) The current owner has also restored the car to make sure it looks just as it did on the big screen.

RM Sotheby’s

Ready to become an MI6 agent? The V8 will be auctioned off during RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week, which will run from Wednesday, August 16, to Saturday, August 19. Be prepared to spend big if you want to take this coupe home, though: The auction house expects it to sell for between $1.4 million and $1.8 million.

