James Bond’s Muscle Car From ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ Is Up for Auction

From a 1962 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II to his iconic Aston Martin DB5, James Bond is best known for his impossibly elegant British rides. But that doesn’t mean 007 didn’t occasionally deviate from the script. For the sixth film in the franchise, everybody’s favorite MI6 agent starred alongside a seductively powerful 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 convertible, and it’s just been listed for auction.

The all-American muscle car made its screen debut in the 1969 classic On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. This Bond flick is somewhat of an anomaly in the series. It’s the only one to feature Australian actor George Lazenby as 007 and is considered by some a more realistic adaptation of Ian Fleming’s 1963 novel. Serial playboy Bond actually gets married, and it’s his new wife that introduces him to the jaw-dropping four-wheeler.

Contessa Teresa “Tracy” di Vicenzo, who was played by the ineffable Diana Rigg, famously helps her new hubby escape Blofeld’s bullies in a nail-biting car chase. The cougar ruthlessly claws its way through the ice thanks to a 335 hp Cobra Jet 428 V8 engine that gives it the ability to zoom from zero to 60 in 5.6 seconds.

Following the film, the vintage Mercury went on to become a classic in high demand. For the past several decades, it’s appeared as a show car and museum fixture and is particularly coveted among collectors.

While it doesn’t have all the plentiful gadgets of Bond’s beloved DB5, the beast still sports an array of special touches from the film, including a ski rack, two pairs of wooden skis and hood pins, you know, to make you feel like you’re in her majesty’s secret service. Not to mention the model is also in immaculate condition.

Of course, you’ll likely have to shell out six figures for the rarity. The 1967 Mercury Cougar XR7 is expected to fetch between $130,000 and $200,000 at Bonhams’s annual Bond Street sale. Taking place December 16, the auction also includes a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC (estimate: $620,000-$760,000), a 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage Volante (estimate: $720,000-$850,000), and a 1953 Bentley Continental (estimate: $720,000-$920,000).

Check out more photos of the car below: