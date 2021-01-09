Jeep’s Luxurious New Grand Cherokee Has Land Rover in Its Sights

Look out, Land Rover. Jeep has just unveiled its fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, and there’s no doubt that the automaker has a certain British SUV in its sights.

The hulking American four-wheeler will be available in three different variants: There’s a standard two-row version and a plug-in hybrid model called the 4XE. But it’s the Grand Cherokee L that will appeal to luxury car drivers. Designed with an extended wheelbase, the model features three rows of plush seats capable of carrying seven and a spate of high-end features.

Jeep’s new design takes cues from the original ‘90s Grand Wagoneer, which was considered the most luxurious American SUV on the road. The marque is planning to start production on a next-gen Wagoneer in the second quarter of this year, which means the new Cherokee will be in good company.

Thanks to a handful of exterior tweaks, the 2021 Grand Cherokee L has a handsome overall look. It has a longer bonnet and cab, a thinner forward-tipped seven-slat grille and slimmer LED headlights than its predecessor. Both the front fascia and the rear end have been squared off to give the SUV a striking, slightly boxy silhouette. The base wheels span 18 inches in diameter but can be swapped for 21-inch alloy tires if you want a little more punch.

Under the hood, the base model is fitted with a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated Pentastar V-6 that delivers 290 hp and 257 ft lbs of torque. Opt for either the Overland or Summit trims and you’ll upgrade to a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V-8 that can churn out 357 horses and 390 ft lbs of twist. Whichever engine you pick, power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

When it comes to handling, the ride features an all-new air suspension with adjustable shocks that continuously adapt to road conditions as well as driving styles. This works in tandem with five different terrain modes to adjust to weather and road conditions.

The new model will be available with three 4×4 systems dubbed Quadra-Trac, plus a new front axle disconnect. Basically, if the Cherokee determines that the conditions do not require all-wheel drive, the front axle disconnects automatically and the car reverts to two-wheel drive in order to improve fuel efficiency. Four-wheel drive automatically re-engages when required.

Inside, the cabin is available in four trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Overland and Summit. The new dash layout features a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Upgrade to the Summit trim and you’ll get a bigger screen and an exclusive sound system engineered by the audio experts at McIntosh Laboratory. The Summit and Overland trim also offer adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assist, a head-up display and a night vision camera.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is slated to go on sale this Spring and expected to be priced at around $40,000. The two-row and hybrid models, meanwhile, will roll out towards the end of the year.

Check out more photos below: