Jerry Seinfeld’s Former Porsche Carrera GT Is up for Auction Right Now

Jerry Seinfeld’s crowning creative achievement may have been a TV series about nothing, but there is a lot more to his car collection than that.

And now, you can own one of the most impressive vehicles to ever pass through the funnyman’s vaunted roster of autos—a 2004 Porsche Carrera GT. The rare, mid-engine sports car is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer (h/t Jalopnik). Be warned, though: It might take a record sum to make this car yours.

There aren’t many cars throughout Porsche’s rich history that can compete with the Carrera GT, which, with just 1,270 examples in existence, might be the automaker’s most collectible 21st-century vehicle. Produced between 2004 and 2007, the two-seat targa roadster, like the 959 before it, was a genuine attempt to push the sports car forward. More than a decade and a half after the automaker stopped making the vehicle, it’s still a showstopper. And the main reason why sits in its engine bay: a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V-10. Mated to an eight-speed manual gear box that sends power to the rear axle, it generated a very hearty 603 horses, 435 ft lbs of twist and has a purr that’s led some to call it one of the “best-sounding production cars ever made.”

This particular Carrera GT, which was made during the car’s first year of production, was purchased brand new by Seinfeld in 2005, according to the auction listing. It’s finished in black, has a dark gray leather interior, removable roof panels and forged magnesium wheels. The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host held on to the car until 2011 and it’s passed through the hands of two other owners since. Despite having just 3,700 miles on the odometer, it was treated to a full, engine-out servicing in 2020 and looks to be in impeccable condition. It also comes with a copy of the original New York title, proving that it was owned by the Seinfeld star himself.

Bidding for Seinfeld’s Carrera GT is currently up to $1.6 million with 11 days to go. With that much time left, and considering who used to own it, we wouldn’t be completely surprised if this examples beats the $2 million record that was set by a silver 2005 model this past January.

Check out more photos of the comedian’s Carrera GT below: