Jerry Seinfeld’s Prized Porsche 911 GT3 RS Could Fetch $330,000 at Auction

It’s no secret that Jerry Seinfeld has a phenomenal Porsche collection; rumor has it the comedian owns around 80 examples of the marque’s work. And now, a prized 911 customized by the man himself is hitting the auction block with a hefty six-figure estimate.

The four-wheeler in question is a 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which was developed by the 66-year-old New Yorker through the Stuttgart marque’s “Special Wishes” program. Seinfeld, who once said Porsche is the “essence of sports car perfection,” tricked out the ride with more than $250,000 worth of extras to boost the final sticker price to nearly half a mil ($449,890).

These add-ons include a rare paint-to-sample “Liquid Chrome Blue Metallic” exterior that also appears on Porsche’s 918 Spyder, an axle lift system, carbon-ceramic brakes, the sport chrono package, LED lighting, navigation, a 23-gallon extended-range fuel tank, and yadda, yadda, yadda.

Porsche enthusiasts will likely notice Seinfeld removed the 911 GT3 RS’s giant rear wing. This signature feature, which harkens back to the car’s duck-tailed predecessors, is actually included with the car and can be added or removed when desired.

Under the hood, the sleek two-door packs a 4.0-liter flat-six that produces 520 hp and can rocket the car from zero to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. It’s also fitted with independent suspension and carbon-ceramic breaks to assist with handling and stopping.

Since it was delivered to Seinfeld, the 911 has resided in New York and California and covered only 1,500 miles. It’s presented in fantastic nick, which is no great surprise given its provenance. Furthermore, Canepa serviced the car in 2019 to get it ready for its next owner.

This isn’t the first time Seinfeld has parted ways with one of his beloved Porsches. In 2016, he auctioned off 16 examples from his extensive fleet at Gooding & Company’s blockbuster Amelia Island Auction. Seinfeld was subsequently sued for allegedly selling an “inauthentic” Porsche for $1.5 million at the Florida sale.

This particular 2016 dream machine will go under the gavel at the Bonhams Supercars on Sunset auction come April 10. It has been given a pre-sale estimate of between $290,000 and $330,000. Not bad considering the extras are worth $250,000 alone.

Check out more images of the car below: