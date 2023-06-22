John C. Reilly’s Blue 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Drop-Top Can Now Be Yours

In Adam McKay’s hilarious flick Talladega Nights, John C. Reilly races a Chevrolet Monte Carlo around the Superspeedway. It turns out the acclaimed American actor drives a Chevy in real life, too.

The Chevelle Malibu in question, which is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer, rolled off the line in 1968 before it later was purchased by Reilly in 1992. The A-lister promptly set about restoring the classic and refinished the body in Tripoli Turquoise paint in 2000. (It’s a far cry from the Old Spice livery Cal Naughton Jr.’s Monte Carlo was sporting in the 2006 comedy.)

The work didn’t stop there, either. Over the past year, the convertible’s transmission has been completely overhauled. The fuel tank and lines have been replaced, as has the heater core. In other words, the 55-year-old ride has been given a new lease on life. It only has 46,000 miles on the dial, too.

The rear of the car. Bring a Trailer

Under the hood, the five-liter V-8 mated to a two-speed automatic transmission should deliver a decent amount of grunt while the power-assisted front disc brakes and rear drums provide stopping power. Other exterior details include a black soft top, 14-inch steel wheels, chrome bumpers and trim, and blue California plates.

Inside, the front bucket seats and rear bench are covered in black vinyl. The dashboard, door panels, and carpeting are also finished in matching black. Other retro touches include lap belts, roll-up windows, and an Alpine cassette stereo with a six-disc CD changer and a trunk-mounted subwoofer.

To top it off, the Malibu has even notched a few credits like Reilly. The drop-top has reportedly been featured in several films and TV shows with the actor, including HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. It will be offered with spare parts and a clean California title in the celeb’s name.

Reilly’s Chevy is currently sitting at $28,000 on BaT and there are five days left on the sale. Time to shake and bake, folks.

Click here to see all the photos of the car.