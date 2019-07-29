This Custom Land Rover Defender Marries Vintage Styling With Modern Engineering

A vintage Land Rover Defender is one of the best looking 4x4s in history. Unfortunately, its decades-old specs aren’t always up to task. Meanwhile, newer versions of the British SUV, which ceased production in 2016, meet the standards of today’s drivers but don’t look the part. Luckily, Kahn Automobiles has a solution to that problem, combining the old with the relatively new, for it the custom Defender 90 Flying Huntsman Homage II Edition.

Designed by Afzal Kahn, the Flying Huntsman weds the looks of a ‘60s Land Rover with the engineering of a modern Defender 90. The first things you’ll notice are a redesigned hood, boxy fender flares and a gorgeous retro-inspired grille. The wheel-base has also been extended eight inches, from its standard 90 inches, and the vehicle features 16-inch, satin-black Heritage wheels outfitted with Cooper STT off-road tires. The interior has also been given a stylish makeover, with black quilted leather and billet steel—which the steering wheel, gear shift, transfer case and petals are all finished in—the dominant sights.

Underneath that revamped hood, the Flying Huntsman should look familiar to Land Rover fans, as it features the same set-up as a 2015 Defender 90, according to Gear Patrol. It packs a turbo-diesel, 2.2-liter inline-four engine connected to a five-speed manual transmission that will allow drivers to easily tackle whatever terrain they come across on- or off-road.

“The Defender is probably the most iconic and well-loved British vehicle in existence,” Kahn said in a release. “With the series Homage II edition, I set out to create something fashionable, iconic and revolutionary which carries on the spirit of the Defender.

It would appear that Kahn Automobiles isn’t the only company that senses new demand for the Defender. Earlier this year, Land Rover announced plans to bring the SUV back to the market, just a few years after production stopped. Whether the new edition harkens back to its roots is an open questions. In the meantime, check out more photos of the Flying Huntsman, which is available through Kahn for £110,000 ($135,0000), below: