Watch: Kevin Hart Adds a Killer 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Restomod to His Bonkers Car Collection

It turns out, Kevin Hart is a man after our own hearts. The stand-up comedian, who reportedly has a net worth of approximately $200 million, has added yet another killer car to his ever-expanding collection of classic restomods.

Hart’s assemblage of 20 cars already includes a powerful riff on a 1959 Corvette and a beastly tuned 1970 Dodge Charger, to name but two. The latest addition is a custom take on a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner that pays tribute to ’80s slasher flick Halloween.

The handiwork of Salvaggio Design, the one-off has been christened “Michael Meyers” after the film’s notorious villain. This appears to be part of an ongoing theme: Hart’s custom Charger takes its name from the famous ‘80s horror movie Hellraiser.

Like the Charger, the revamped Roadrunner packs a frightening amount of power. Under the hood, there’s a 7.0-liter HEMI V-8 built by Gearhead Fabrication mated to a reinforced Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission that was specifically requested by Hart. Topped with a Whipple supercharger painted in Orange Candy satin, the mill can churn out a menacing 940 horses. Elsewhere, you’ll find a Magnaflow exhaust, a Dominator EFI, a DSE Gen-X 595 front suspension setup and Brembo’s latest six-piston brakes.

The ‘60s muscle also car received new bodywork, including a carbon fiber hood and flush-fitting bumpers, along with a fresh coat of high-gloss black paint that matches the all-black aluminum rims and classic “dog fish” hubcaps.

Inside, the cabin is colored black with orange accents to match the exterior. Fittingly, the hellacious muscle car is equipped with a knife-shaped stickshift inspired by a certain masked killer’s weapon of choice and sports “Michael Myers” on the dash in case you forget who’s the muse. It’s also fitted with a roll-cage, leather Recaro seats, original Dakota instrumentation and a custom billet steering wheel.

To top it off, Reymar Footwear created a custom pair of Nikes, a belt and a wallet for Hart that actually match the car.

Like we said, a man after our own hearts.

