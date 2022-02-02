Quantcast
Watch: Kevin Hart Adds a Killer 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner Restomod to His Bonkers Car Collection

The funnyman got a pair of custom Nikes to match, too.

It turns out, Kevin Hart is a man after our own hearts. The stand-up comedian, who reportedly has a net worth of approximately $200 million, has added yet another killer car to his ever-expanding collection of classic restomods.

Hart’s assemblage of 20 cars already includes a powerful riff on a 1959 Corvette and a beastly tuned 1970 Dodge Charger, to name but two. The latest addition is a custom take on a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner that pays tribute to ’80s slasher flick Halloween.

The handiwork of Salvaggio Design, the one-off has been christened “Michael Meyers” after the film’s notorious villain. This appears to be part of an ongoing theme: Hart’s custom Charger takes its name from the famous ‘80s horror movie Hellraiser.

Kevin Hart 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner

Hart with his custom Roadrunner "Michael Meyers."  Salvaggio Design

