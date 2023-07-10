Koenigsegg Gemera Buyers Can Upgrade to a V-8 That Boosts the Hybrid’s Output to 2,300 HP

Koenigsegg may have undersold the capabilities of the Gemera.

The Swedish marque’s plug-in hybrid grand tourer is finally ready for production, more than three years after it was first unveiled, according to Motor1.com. Even more exciting, though, is that buyers can opt for a powertrain upgrade that boosts output by a reported 600 horses.

When the supercar maker first announced the Gemera, it pitched the vehicle as the world’s first “Mega-Grant Tourer.” There were several reasons for this—including the four-seater’s futuristic design and giant dihedral doors—but chief among them was the car’s unique twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter three-cylinder. Thanks to Koenigsegg’s Freevalve technology the modest-sized mill can generate an incredible 600 hp, 443 ft lbs of torque and rev up to 8,500 rpm. And when connected to three electric motors the setup produces a combined 1,700 hp and 2,581 ft lbs of torque. That’s a staggering amount of power for any vehicle, let alone one with room for the entire family.

It turns out that the Gemera will be available with even more power, though. Late last week, Koenigsegg enthusiast blog, Egg Registry, reported that the company announced at the opening ceremony for its new factory extension that Gemera customers can upgrade the GT’s mill to a V-8. That mill is the same one found in the Jesko supercar and when combined with the three electric motors it will churn out a hair-raising 2,300 horses and 2,028 ft lbs of twist. The eight-cylinder will also be mated to Koenigsegg’s nine-speed Light Speed gearbox, as opposed to the single-speed Hydracoup Direct Drive transmission that is connected to the three-cylinder.

Koenigsegg did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

Koenigsegg Gemera Koenigsegg

Unsurprisingly, the upgrade won’t come cheap. Egg Registry claims that the V-8 option will add an $400,000 to the Gemera’s price tag. That’s a lot, of course, but we can’t imagine it will put off that many of the people already willing to drop a reported $1.7 million on the Gemera. Other add-ons will be available, too, like the Ghost Package aero kit, which includes an extended front splitter and rear wing. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2025.