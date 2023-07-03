Koenigsegg’s One-of-a-Kind Race Car Could Fetch up to $5 Million at Auction

What would be better than owning a one-of-a-kind Koenigsegg? How about driving it on your next track day?

Bonham’s will auction off the 2007 CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé, the only race car the Swedish marque has ever built, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. The car is 16 years old but remains in “practically new” condition thanks to a rigorous maintenance schedule.

Koenigsegg may be fully focused on limited-production vehicles at this point, but there was a brief moment earlier this century when the automaker flirted with the idea of pursuing glory on the race track, according to Road & Track. The company looked into GT1 racing in the mid-2000s to see how one of its cars could do against track versions of the Aston Martin DB9, Chevrolet C6 Corvette, and Ferrari 550. The resulting vehicle was the CCGT. Unfortunately, the car would never end up racing because of changes to the competition’s homologation rules.

2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé Bonhams

The CCGT up for auction is the single proof-of-concept example that Koenigsegg built. The car itself is a track version of the CCX supercar. It looks quite similar to the production vehicle it was based on with the exception of a surprisingly tasteful racing-style livery, a giant rear wing, and Michelin racing slicks. The car is powered by a 5.0-liter, 32-valve V-8 that produces a maximum of 600 hp due to competition restrictions, making the vehicle less powerful than the road version. Other racing-oriented features include a double wishbone suspension, gas-hydraulic shock absorbers, and carbon-disc brakes with six-piston monoblock calipers.

Once Koenigsegg pulled the plug on its racing program, the CCGT was to one of its biggest shareholders, Bård Eker, according to the auction listing. He has held onto the car ever since and kept it in wonderful shape. With the exception of occasional displays and twice-yearly maintenance runs, it has been kept in temperature-controlled, dark, and dry storage because of which it remains in excellent condition. And while it never competed in a GT1 race, Masters Historic Racing has approved it for competition in the organization’s Endurance Legends Series.

Inside the CCGT Bonhams

Bonham’s auction of the CCTG represents a unique opportunity for supercar and motorsports lovers alike. Just be prepared to spend big if you want to add the vehicle to your collection. The auction house expects it to sell for between $3.8 million and $5 million when it hits the block on July 14.

Click here for more photos of the 2007 Koenigsegg CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé.