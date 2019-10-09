Noted Car Collector Kylie Jenner Got Bullied Into Deleting This Video of Her New Bugatti Chiron

How do the ultra-rich mend a broken heart? If you’re Kylie Jenner, you go out and splash a few million on a new Bugatti.

Fresh off her breakup with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott, the billionaire reality star-turned-makeup mogul decided to show off her new ride, a $3 million white-over-orange Bugatti Chiron, in a video posted to social media. Unfortunately, the big reveal was met by a chorus of boos from the 22-year-old’s normally loyal fanbase, and within a few hours, the post was deleted.

While weathering a backlash is nothing new for someone as high-profile as Jenner, it’s unlikely she could have predicted the torrent of criticism her latest attempt at retail therapy would incite. After all, she’s about as guilty of conspicuous consumption as the next famous, high-net-worth car collector. But according to Page Six, the post was inundated with thousands of comments taking her to task for spending her money on material goods when so many people are struggling to get by or starving across the globe.

If a car is going to make an entire fanbase lose its heads, at least it’s something as jaw-dropping as the Chiron. Having gone into production in 2016, the French supercar’s owners certainly get a lot for their $3 million. The sleek speedster is powered by massive quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16, capable of churning out a staggering 1,500 hp and 1,180 lbs-ft of torque. With this and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the car can hit a top speed of 261 mph and go 0-to-60mph in just 2.3 seconds. And how do you stop a 4,500 lb car traveling at such high speeds? With special 3-D printed brakes, of course. And as you’d expect from a Bugatti, the car doesn’t look too bad either, with a smooth and flowing sculpted body that opens up to reveal an equally glamorous all-leather interior.

Whatever her fans think, the new Chiron it’s a natural addition to Jenner’s ever-growing fleet of luxury vehicles and sports cars. With at least 15 cars to choose from, youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling counts a Lamborghini Aventador, LaFerrari Aperta and three Rolls-Royce Wraiths among her impressive roster of cars.