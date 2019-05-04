Why Angelenos’ Obsession with Cars Will Never, Ever Fade

The automobile stood for more than freedom of movement and “Westward Ho!” exploration, of course, and still does. It was never merely a matter of arriving at Point B from Point A—one had to get there in style, whether cruising the boulevard or driving a getaway car. Just as “the hat makes the man,” to quote the title of Max Ernst’s 1920 collage, so the motorcar has—over the course of a century—become the accessory that defines its driver. In the era of the $500 Ford Model A, a $15,000 Duesenberg served to impress as mightily as a block of Beverly Hills real estate. Adjusted for inflation, a Kia-to-Rolls-Royce comparison holds true today. As a symbol, the automobile speaks eloquently about its owner, and sometimes not in flattering terms. Supercars (of which there are arguably more here than in any other U.S. city)—especially those with names ending in “i”—seem to ratchet up the onlookers’ response, eliciting ecstasy or opprobrium: a thumbs-up or an extended central digit.

Probably no city is more admiring of—and dependent on—the automobile than Los Angeles. Here, drive-ins, drive-throughs, and even drive-bys rely on the automobile to ply their respective trades. Bob’s Big Boy set the stage for informal gatherings of hot-rodders, young men who shaped the enthusiast car culture of the city, especially after World War II.