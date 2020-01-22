The Supercar of Off-Roading? This Speedy New All-Terrain Crossover Wants to Give You the (Dirty, Dirty) World

Laffite’s latest design is one helluva automotive enigma. It’s as sleek and powerful as a supercar, but it begs for a roll in the mud—and it’ll start prowling the roads (paved or otherwise) at the end of 2020.

Billed as the first “all-terrain street-legal supercar,” the G-Tec X-Road is fitted with a 6.2-liter GM LS3 V8 capable of delivering 405 horsepower—or an insane 700 horses with the optional supercharger—all the while weighing just 2,866 pounds. This means it has the power-to-weight ratio of a high-performance racer (4.09 lbs/hp) while boasting impressive off-road capability. Drivers can pick between a five-speed sequential transmission or a six-speeder with paddle shifters—both send power to the rear—and there’s even an all-electric version due to be released.

The 17-inch suspension coupled with the brute’s top speed of 143 mph will allow drivers to jump and fly like a Dakar Rally pro and make mincemeat of the toughest terrain. And the two-seat, rear-wheel-drive supercar promises to be as equally as impressive when simply traversing the local streets: Sporting chunky wheels and futuristic lines, the car’s aesthetic brings attitude in spades. Meanwhile, the interior is decidedly luxurious and features plush beige leather, plenty of carbon fiber and a shiny metal switchgear.

The X-Road is actually a riff on Zarooq Motors’ old Sand Racer, which Laffite’s co-founder Bruno helped develop. With some assistance from G-TEC and renowned racing engineer Philippe Gautheron—who designed the rolling chassis—and some fine tuning by Team Virage Group, the next-gen model has finally come to fruition.

According to the marque, only 30 of the limited-edition racers are planned for production. This exclusivity is reflected in the price tag: The standard G-Tec X-Road will start at $465,000, while the electric model will start at $545,000. The final assembly is in Los Angeles, and the car is registered for the road in California. If you’re interested, orders for G-Tec X-Road are now being taken, but you’ll have to be patient. It’s an estimated 10 months from order to delivery.

Check out more photos of the X-Road below: