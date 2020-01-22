Quantcast
// RR One

The Supercar of Off-Roading? This Speedy New All-Terrain Crossover Wants to Give You the (Dirty, Dirty) World

Rolling out at the end of 2020, the supercar starts at $465,000.

Laffite G-Tec X-Road Olivier Pojzman

Laffite’s latest design is one helluva automotive enigma. It’s as sleek and powerful as a supercar, but it begs for a roll in the mud—and it’ll start prowling the roads (paved or otherwise) at the end of 2020.

Billed as the first “all-terrain street-legal supercar,” the G-Tec X-Road is fitted with a 6.2-liter GM LS3 V8 capable of delivering 405 horsepower—or an insane 700 horses with the optional supercharger—all the while weighing just 2,866 pounds. This means it has the power-to-weight ratio of a high-performance racer (4.09 lbs/hp) while boasting impressive off-road capability.  Drivers can pick between a five-speed sequential transmission or a six-speeder with paddle shifters—both send power to the rear—and there’s even an all-electric version due to be released.

Related

The 17-inch suspension coupled with the brute’s top speed of 143 mph will allow drivers to jump and fly like a Dakar Rally pro and make mincemeat of the toughest terrain. And the two-seat, rear-wheel-drive supercar promises to be as equally as impressive when simply traversing the local streets: Sporting chunky wheels and futuristic lines, the car’s aesthetic brings attitude in spades. Meanwhile, the interior is decidedly luxurious and features plush beige leather, plenty of carbon fiber and a shiny metal switchgear.

Laffite G-Tec X-Road

Olivier Pojzman

The X-Road is actually a riff on Zarooq Motors’ old Sand Racer, which Laffite’s co-founder Bruno helped develop. With some assistance from G-TEC and renowned racing engineer Philippe Gautheron—who designed the rolling chassis—and some fine tuning by Team Virage Group, the next-gen model has finally come to fruition.

According to the marque, only 30 of the limited-edition racers are planned for production. This exclusivity is reflected in the price tag: The standard G-Tec X-Road will start at $465,000, while the electric model will start at $545,000. The final assembly is in Los Angeles, and the car is registered for the road in California. If you’re interested, orders for G-Tec X-Road are now being taken, but you’ll have to be patient. It’s an estimated 10 months from order to delivery.

Check out more photos of the X-Road below:

Laffite G-Tec X-Road

Olivier Pojzman

Laffite G-Tec X-Road

Olivier Pojzman

Laffite G-Tec X-Road

Olivier Pojzman

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad