See Lamborghini’s Stunning Top-to-Bottom Restoration of This 1972 Miura Super Veloce

Credit for FIA Boss Jean Todt’s beautiful Bull goes to Polo Storico, Lambo’s in-house restoring division.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) head honcho Jean Todt knows his way around high-speed machines. After a stint as a rally driver, Todt held gigs at Peugeot motorsports and then Scuderia Ferrari, where he would go on to become CEO from 2006 to 2008. But now Todt’s swapping his love of Prancing Horses for a Raging Bull. And it’s the most handsome Bull ever: a 1972 Lamborghini Miura Super Veloce.

Why does this Miura SV look particularly perfect? A 13-month, complete restoration was done by Lamborghini’s in-house Polo Storico artisans.  The vehicle, which bears chassis number 3673, was born in November of 1972, and that very number was a reissue after a 1968 Miura S was demolished in a crash. (Reusing chassis number wasn’t an uncommon practice back then, mostly employed for tax-skirting purposes.)  Number 3673 was shipped off to South Africa to its first owner, drenched in Rosso Corsa paint, with a lower gold band, and black leather interior.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

When Todt took ownership, the machine had nearly five decades of wear and tear, so he shipped it over to Polo Storico for a full refresh. First, the Miura was completely dismantled and each part and bolt were examined to ensure the numbers matched. Then anything in less-than-stellar condition was either restored or replaced. The final result is nothing short of stunning, and Lamborghini claims it looks identical to when it left the factory originally. The car is currently on display at Retromobile, Paris’ auto show dedicated solely to classic cars, and Todt himself took delivery of the vehicle at Polo Storico’s stand from Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

In addition to restorations, Polo Storico, which launched in 2016, also certifies and codifies all Lamborghinis produced up to 2001, from the 350 GT to the Diablo VT. The aim of the record-keeping is to preserve the classic Lamborghinis as much as possible. In the case of the Miura Super Veloce? Goal achieved.

See more photos of the Miura SV below:

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV interior.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV interior.  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV spare tire.  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV engine.

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV engine.  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV bumper.  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV

1972 Lamborghini Miura SV from the back.  Photo: Courtesy Lamborghini Polo Storico

