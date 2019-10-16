Lamborghini Is About to Recall Your Aventador. Here’s Why

Your beloved Lamborghini Aventador might be headed back to the factory. The revered Italian supercar maker has just recalled its “entry level” model S and S Roadsters for stalling unexpectedly.

Earlier this month, Lamborghini filed documents for a safety recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration related to 2017 to 2019 model year Aventador S and Aventador S Roadsters, reports Jalopnik. The recall, which will reportedly apply to 441 cars, will aim to address a software issue that is causing the vehicles to stall “without warning” during operation.

In the documents, the manufacturer describes the issue, which it claims to have learned of in May of this year, as occurring when the accelerator pedal is released in idle as the vehicle approaches a stop. At that point, the engine will reportedly shut off without warning “increasing the risk of an accident.” The recall notes that if the vehicle does stall, it is possible for the driver to get it restarted.

The issue appears to be caused by the software that controls the Aventador’s engine management. The technology should maintain a minimum amount of revs as the car approaches as stop, but, sometimes, it fails to do so. Fortunately, the fix sounds easy enough. Lamborghini says that affected customers can bring their cars into the dealership where a technician will upgrade the software in about an hour, free of charge.

Lamborghini plans to alert dealerships of the recall on November 13 and will reach out to affected customers between November 20 and December 20 of this year, according to the filing. Lamborghini did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Robb Report.

This is the second recall to affect the Aventador, according to Kelly Blue Book. In 2012, a recall was put out for the Aventador because of an issue that prevented the headlights from being aimed vertically. Then, in 2017, the Lamborghini recalled 1,435 Aventador coupes and roadsters because of a potential gas leak that could lead to a fire under certain driving conditions.