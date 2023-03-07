The Lamborghini Aventador’s Hybrid Successor Will Come With a V-12 That Delivers 1,001 HP

We don’t know what the Lamborghini Aventador successor will be called or look like, but we now know what will power it.

The Raging Bull released the first official details about the hybridized V-12 powertrain that will be in the vehicle, which is currently being referred to as the LB744, on Tuesday. There’s a lot to be excited about, especially the news that the plug-in setup will include three electric motors that push power above 1,000 hp.

Lamborghini may have embraced electrification, but it hasn’t left the old ways behind completely. At the heart of the new powertrain is a naturally aspirated V-12, as has been the case with nearly all of the marque’s flagships. The 6.5-liter L545 engine tips the scales at 481 pounds, which is 37 pounds lighter than the one in the Aventador, but produces more power and revs. The automaker says the mill will be able to produce 814 horses at 9,250 rpm and 535 ft lbs of twist at 6,750 rpm (output from the Aventador’s V-12 topped out at 769 hp and 531 ft lbs of torque). The engine has also been rotated 180 degrees, which allows it to send power to a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that is mounted behind it, as opposed to in front like on past models.

The layout of the Lamborghini LB744’s hybridized powertrain Lamborghini

The LB744’s ferocious V-12 is joined by not one, not two, but three electric motors. Two are located on the front axle at each wheel, while the third is incorporated into the new gearbox. This last can act as either a starter motor or add power to the rear axle. Lamborghini says that each motor will be able to generate up to 148 hp on its own, but that they cannot operate at peak output at the same time. Still, the maximum combined output for the engine and motors is an impressive 1,001 hp. As Car and Driver points out, that makes the new supercar more potent than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has a hybrid powertrain that produces up to 986 hp.

The trio of electrical motors will get juice from a 3.8-kWh battery pack located in what would normally be its transmission tunnel. The battery has a lower capacity than those found in the SF90 Stradale or McLaren Artura, suggesting it will be lighter but also produce less all-electric range. You’ll be able to recharge the pack using one of three methods: plugging it into an outlet, regenerative braking or using its V-12 as a generator. Lamborghini claims the supercar’s engine will be able to fully replenish the battery in just six minutes.

The LB744’s all-new eight-speed, dual-clutch gearbox Lamborghini

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out more about the LB744. Lamborghini’s latest supercar, and its first series-production hybrid, is expected to make its full public debut later this month. A production timetable is still unknown, though CEO Stephan Winkelmann has already said the vehicle will go on sale in late 2024.