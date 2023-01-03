Watch: The Lamborghini Aventador’s Hybrid Successor Was Just Spotted Undergoing Road Testing in Italy

Lamborghini is preparing for its post-Aventador future.

Prototypes of the last-generation supercar’s successor were recently caught on camera by YouTuber Varryx undergoing testing on public roads over in Italy. The video posted to the popular account suggests that the new model remains on pace to be unveiled at the beginning of the spring.

In the clip, posted online just before Christmas, you can see two carefully disguised test mules leaving Raging Bull headquarters for a drive. The Aventador’s follow-up has previously been spotted wearing digital camo, but this time the body of both prototypes was fully draped by a piece of white fabric. Despite the covering, it’s clear that the car will have the wedge shape that has been a trademark of all the brand’s sports cars since the Countach. There are also holes throughout the fabric, too, seemingly over the vehicle’s many ducts and air intakes.

One fascinating detail captured in Varryx’s video is the back of the car. Both test mules feature a high-mounted exhaust, but, as Motor1.com points out, there’s a difference between the openings. The first car’s exhaust features a hexagonal design, while the second prototype’s features two sets of two pipes that both merge into one. It’s unclear if both exhausts will be available, or if Lamborghini is still experimenting.

Little is known about Lamborghini’s new supercar at this point, except that it will be powered by a V-12 and be the marque’s first series-production hybrid (the recently unveiled Huracán Sterrato is its last pure-combustion model). You’ll be able to drive the plug-in hybrid using only electricity, though it is unclear what the driving range will be in this mode.

Another thing we know about the latest Lambo is that it will make its debut at the end of the first quarter of 2023. This timetable was announced by none other than Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann during an interview with ABC News in November. At the time, he also revealed that the automaker had already received nearly 3,000 reservations for the new model.