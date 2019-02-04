You Can Own This 1 of 10 Ultra-Rare Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster

The Lamborghini Diablo was the first Lambo to belong to the 200 miles per hour club, and thus notches a special place in our hearts. It’s an aesthetic charmer, too, with its unmistakable Lamborghini lines and wide rear track. But this 1999 Diablo VT Roadster, currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, is a cut above its brethren: it’s one of 30 VT Millennium Roadsters.

What’s special about a VT Millennium Roadster? It was a last hurrah to the 2000 model year, only available in two hues—titanium metallic and yellow—and all ten units earmarked for the United States were finished in the former scheme. (This particular unit bears a plaque between the seats that declares it “7 out of 10.”) An optional carbon fiber spoiler, a unique leather interior, and a shorter-ratio SV rear diff complete the package.

Succeeding Diablo VTs would all feature 6.0-liter V-12s, and available only with a hard top, so this topless number was among the last Lamborghini produced. It also features a 529-horsepower 5.7-liter V-12, mated to a five-speed manual (with a pretty stellar gate). That’s a powertrain that can pique any Lambo collectors’ interest.

With less than 8,500 miles on the odometer, and a pristine-looking interior, it’s no doubt the bids will steadily mount. When it first appeared, the opening bid was $135,000, and it’s now above $175,000. With less than a week left in the auction, the odds are decent it could crack $200,000.