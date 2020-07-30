Lamborghini’s Essenza SCV12 Is the Raging Bull’s Most Powerful Beast

The newly unveiled Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is the latest in a storied line of limited-edition models from the Raging Bull marque. But you won’t see one rolling down Rodeo Drive, as only 40 of these machines will be built—and solely for the track. Despite its low production number, the Essenza SCV12 represents a high-water mark for the automaker, as it carries the most powerful naturally aspirated V-12 engine that Lamborghini has ever made—packing more than 830 hp.

Few ears will ever vibe to the tune of the Essenza SCV12’s low-back-pressure Capristo exhaust, let alone experience the car’s slick Pirellis gripping pavement like someone clutching a deeply discounted laptop on Black Friday. This new Lambo also features a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis—stiff enough to do without an internal roll cage—and a pushrod rear suspension mounted to a load-bearing, X-trac sequential six-speed transmission.

And what better way to test out all its engineering than with personal track time on several of the world’s greatest racing circuits, which those fortunate enough to buy the thrilling hypercar will have the chance to access. Beginning in 2021, Lamborghini will be arranging “arrive and drive” events where owners will show up to a famed FIA Grade 1 circuit and let the Essenza’s horses run free. In addition, participants will be supported by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse technical staff and receive race tutoring from five-time Le Mans–winner Emanuele Pirro and Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli.

Lamborghini has even built a dedicated hangar in Sant’Agata Bolognese to house all the cars, each owner getting their own garage and 24/7 webcam access to their vehicle via an app. There’s also the opportunity to join in on the Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab fitness program, which is kind of necessary when piloting a slick-tired racer capable of generating 2,646 pounds of downforce at 155 mph.

Pricing for this track-only collector car and its experiential amenities have yet to be announced, but like they say, if you have to ask …

