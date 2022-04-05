Lamborghini Is Auctioning the Final Aventador Ultimae Coupé With Its Own NFT

Lamborghini is using the final Aventador as an opportunity to look to the future.

The Raging Bull has announced that RM Sotheby’s will auction off the last Aventador Ultimae Coupé that the automaker produces later this month. And The winning bidder won’t just get the historically important vehicle. They’ll also get the world’s first supercar one-of-one NFT.

In order to get its drop just right, Lamborghini has called on NFT experts Krista Kim and DJ Steve Aoki for help. Kim, who is the artist responsible for the world’s first NFT House, has been tasked with creating the visual design for the Aventador NFT. Meanwhile, Aoki will consult on the look of the digital token and physical car, in addition to composing a unique soundtrack for both. The NFT also comes with some special VIP perks, like a “meet and greet” with Kim and Aoki and a tour of the Museo Lamborghini.

“I’m honored to be partnering with Lamborghini and Krista Kim on this historic project! The drop signifies the ultimate intersection—where the physical world, digital art and music come together as one,” Aoki exclaimed in a statement. “Every design element of this car is purposeful. It truly has its own story, and therefore I wanted my music track to reflect its soulful energy—the vibe, the spirit and the power.”

Of course, the car that comes with the NFT is no slouch, either. The Aventador Ultimae is a fitting goodbye to one of Lamborghini’s most successful models. It has a reworked body that’s more aerodynamic and is powered by the brand’s final naturally aspirated V-12. The 6.5-liter mill is mated to the marque’s Independent Shifting Rod seven-speed transmission and generates a maximum 769 hp and 531 ft lbs of torque. The coupé can rocket from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 second and has a blistering top speed of 220.5 mph.

It’s unclear whether the Aventador scheduled to be auctioned is one of the 15 models Lamborghini vowed to rebuild after a cargo ship carrying thousands of Bentleys, Porsches and Raging Bulls sunk last month. Either way, the automaker has made clear that the example RM Sotheby’s is offering is the final Ultimae Coupé. The car will cross the block on April 19.

No pre-sale estimate has been listed, but considering the appetite for historically important supercars and NFTs, we imagine it’ll sell for far north of the vehicle’s original $498,258 asking price.

Check out more images of the final Aventador Ultimae Coupé below: