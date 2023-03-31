Lamborghini’s First All-Electric Model Will Likely Be a Four-Seat Grand Tourer

Lamborghini’s embrace of electrification shows no signs of slowing down.

During the same week that the Raging Bull unveiled its first series-production hybrid, the Revuelto, CEO Stephen Winkelmann also offered up the best hint yet of what to expect from the brand’s first EV, according to Motor1.com. The battery-powered model’s debut is still years away, but the all-new vehicle will likely fill a hole in the brand’s lineup that has existed for decades now.

The website recently had the chance to sit down with the executive, and he said that Lamborghini’s debut all-electric model will likely be a grand tourer. “It’s going to be a new body style, because what is missing in the lineup today is a GT 2+2, and I think this would be a good add-on to the two super-sports cars and the SUV,” Winkelmann told Motor1.com.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini

When reached for comment on Friday morning, a representative for the automaker told Robb Report: “This is the current planning status as it relates to the first EV, and it’s what Mr. Winkelmann has been saying for over a year now. There is no official confirmation at this point.”

There has been industry chatter that the first all-electric Lamborghini would likely be a grand tourer with a 2+2 seating configuration since 2021, and Winkelmann said as much to the press last year. The CEO’s latest words strongly suggest that the new car will rival Porsche’s eventual all-electric 911 rather than battery-powered hypercars like the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Battista. The EV would also be the automaker’s first grand tourer since the Espada went out of production in 1978, too.

The Lamborghini Espada went out of production in 1978. Lamborghini Espada

The Raging Bull’s first EV, whatever it ends up being, will make its debut in 2028. It won’t be the brand’s only purely battery-powered model for long. An all-electric Urus is expected to follow the next year. Meanwhile, Lamborghini, which said goodbye to the purely internal-combustion V-12 last year, will begin electrifying its entire lineup next year with the launch of the Revuelto. It will be followed the next year by hybrid version of the Urus and Huracán.