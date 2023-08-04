Lamborghini Celebrates 60 Years With a One-Off Huracán Sterrato That Took 370 Hours to Paint

Lamborghini goes all out for its one-offs.

The Italian marque’s latest is the just-unveiled Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica, which is the handiwork of its Ad Personam customization department. The one-of-a-kind variant of the off-roading supercar was created to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary and features an intricate paint job that took 370 hours to complete.

The Raging Bull is making a habit of celebrating significant birthdays with outrageous one-off. In 2013, the company marked its 50th anniversary by unveiling the single-seat Egoista, a ridiculous geometric-shaped concept based on the Gallardo. The new Opera Unica doesn’t look anywhere near as out there as its predecessor, but it’s still a sight to behold thanks to its special paint job. The vehicle sports a hand-applied finish that recreates the vibrant blues of Sardinia’s seas and skies. It’s made up of three different colors—Blue Amnis, Blu Grifo and Blu Fedra—that combine to mimic the crystal effect of frozen liquid. The involving process took over 370 hours to finish, the equivalent of nearly 15 and a half days of work. Accentuating the iciness of the paintwork, are several matte black elements, including the roof, arches and 19-inch wheels.

A closer look at the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica’s paint job

Ad Personam’s customization work isn’t just limited to the Opera Unica’s exterior, though. The Huracán Sterrato’s fighter jet-style cockpit has also been reworked. Its seats, dashboard and door cars are covered in Blu Delphinius leather. There’s also more carbon-fiber trim work than before, too.

The Huracán Sterrato’s powertrain and off-roading gear appear to have been left untouched, though. It’s easy to see why. The supercar is powered by the automaker’s final pure-combustion engine, a 5.2-liter V-10. The rear mid-mounted mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends 602 horses and 413 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels. The vehicle’s ride height is 1.7 inches taller than other models in the range and is equipped with an updated version of the Urus’s Integrated Vehicle Dynamics System which makes it easier to drift on- or off-road.

Inside the Opera Unica Lamborghini

The Opera Unica will be part of the sold-out Huracán Sterrato’s 1,499-unit production run. Unfortunately, there seem to be no plans to sell the one-off. You will get to check out the car in person, though. The marque plans to display the supercar at the Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo through Sunday, September 10.

