Lamborghini’s New 640 HP Huracán Tecnica Hits the Track in Spain

Lamborghini’s next-gen Huracán has officially hit the tarmac.

The new Tecnica, which was unveiled back in April, was rolled out for testing in Valencia, Spain, at the end of June, according to the marque. The supercar was put through its paces on the Spanish mountain roads and the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to see if its performance and handling were indeed up to par. All signs pointed to yes.

Introduced in 2014, the Huracán line now comprises six different models. Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelman previously stated that the new Tecnica sits perfectly between the Evo RWD and the track-focused STO. As its moniker suggests, tech is the main focus of the latest iteration. The rear-wheel-drive variant sports a uniquely tuned suspension and offers more connectivity than any other Raging Bull.

The car’s aluminum-and-composite body has also been further refined to reduce the overall fighting weight while increasing the aerodynamics. Tipping the scales at 3,040 pounds, the newcomer is around 22 pounds lighter than the Evo RWD yet promises 35 percent more rear downforce and 20 percent less drag.

Under the hood, the Tecnica sports the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 as the STO mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The mill is capable of producing 640 hp 417 ft lbs of torque, which represents an increase of 30 hp and nearly four ft lbs of torque compared to the Evo RWD. The Tecnica can reportedly soar from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds on its way to a top speed of roughly 202 mph.

The car rides on a set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires wrapped around 20-inch Damiso wheels and is fitted with carbon-ceramic brakes (six-piston calipers in front, four-piston calipers in back). It also offers Performance Traction Control and torque-vectoring systems.

WATCH

The improved dash, meanwhile, supports a new Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that provides satnav, car-finder, digital diaries and onboard telemetry, along with Amazon Alexa, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Billed as “a sporty, fun-to-drive car,” the Tecnica starts at $239,000. Orders are now open and deliveries are set to begin in the fall.