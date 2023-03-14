Lamborghini’s Hotly Anticipated Hybrid Supercar Is Built on This New Carbon-Fiber Chassis

First it was the power train, now it’s the chassis: Lamborghini is drip-feeding us details about its next-gen hybrid that is set to debut in full at the end of this month.

The Raging Bull just released the first official details about the new “monofuselage” that will form the body of the hotly anticipated flagship. It comes just one week after the marque unveiled the hybridized V-12 power train that will be the beating heart of the Aventador’s successor.

The supercar, which is currently being referred to as the LB744, will be equipped with a new aeronautics-inspired chassis made entirely from carbon fiber. Lamborghini says the monofuselage is 10 percent lighter than the Aventador chassis and 25 percent more torsionally stiff. As such, it represents a significant step forward in terms of driving dynamics.

The LB744’s new monofuselage. Lamborghini

What’s more, the LB744 will be the automaker’s first super sports car to feature a front frame that is 100 percent carbon fiber. It is reportedly 20 percent lighter than the Aventador’s aluminum front frame and is capable of absorbing twice as much energy upon impact. The rear chassis, meanwhile, will be forged from high-strength aluminum alloys.

Most excitingly, the monofuselage gives us an idea of the new model’s silhouette and proportions. For starters, it sports a dramatic, sloped roof, a sharply raked windscreen, and Lambo’s signature sleek lines.

The LB744’s hybridized powertrain. Lamborghini

As for grunt, the LB744 will be powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 good for 814 horses at 9,250 rpm and 535 ft lbs of twist, along with three electric motors that will get juice from a 3.8-kWh battery pack. The setup will be able to push up to 1,000 hp of power to a newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Plugging the LB744 into an outlet will fully replenish the battery in just 30 minutes. The engine can also recharge the battery in just six minutes, according to the marque.

The LB744’s production run is yet to be specified, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann previously stated the vehicle will go on sale in late 2024.