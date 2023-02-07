Lamborghini Says Goodbye to the Naturally Aspirated V-12 (Again) With a Pair of One-of-a-Kind Supercars

It turns out Lamborghini wasn’t actually ready to say goodbye to the naturally aspirated V-12 last year.

The Raging Bull kick-started the week by unveiling two new one-offs called the Invencible and Auténtica. The pair is based on the outgoing Aventador and will be the final Lamborghinis to leave the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory with purely gas-powered 12-cylinder engines.

You’re not alone if you’re experiencing some déjà vu. This marks the third time in less than two years that Lamborghini has said goodbye to both the Aventador and the naturally aspirated V-12. In July 2021, the automaker announced the Aventador Ultimae, which was set to be the final version of the supercar, as well as its last model to feature a purely gas-powered 12-cylinder. But then, in March of last year, Lamborghini announced that it was restarting production of the variant, after 15 examples sunk with the Felicity Ace. When production wrapped up for a second time last fall, that was supposed to be it.

Lamborghini Invencible Lamborghini

Now come the Invencible and Auténtica, which will, once and for all, be the final Lamborghinis V-12s built without hybrid assistance. At the heart of both one-of-a-kind cars is the same 6.5-liter 12-cylinder found in the Aventador Ultimae. The longitudinally mounted mill is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends its 769 hp and 531 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels. All that oomph without the aid of electricity.

Of course, the marque wasn’t about to put its final naturally aspirated V-12s in just any supercar. The Invencible and Auténtica are more aggressively styled versions of the already bold Aventador. The siblings feature sharp lines everywhere you look, a number of hexagonal elements and prominent rear wings. The Invencible is a coupé finished Rosso Efesto red with black accents, while the Auténtica is a roadster finished in Grigio Titan silver with yellow striping.

Lamborghini Auténticas Lamborghini

“The V-12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. “As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V-12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization.”

Pricing wasn’t announced for the Invencible or Auténtica, but we’d be willing to wager that both cost well north of the Aventador Ultimae’s $498,258 starting price. Mostly likely, they are already spoken for, too. You’ll have a chance to make up for missing out on the pair of one-offs soon enough, though. That’s because Lamborghini is expected to unveil its first hybrid-assisted supercar later this quarter.

