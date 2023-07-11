Lamborghini Just Launched a New Podcast to Spotlight Its Cars and the People Who Create Them

Lamborghini is the latest luxury marque to take to the airwaves.

The Raging Bull today launched a new podcast that will zero in on its legendary supercars and the team behind the machines. Hosted by Lamborghini’s director of communications Tim Bravo and Italian broadcaster Giulia Salvi, Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast will take a deep dive into the famed Sant’Agata factory and its expert employees.

Throughout the series, Lamborghini’s team will share details about the daily grind and provide insights into the fast-moving, ever-evolving auto industry. The podcast will also feature special guests from outside the car world with roles and inspirations akin to that of senior Lamborghini figures. It won’t be just car content, either. The series will cover a range of diverse subjects, including music, art, design, science, fashion, and beyond.

Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann stars in the first episode. Federico Vecchio

The first episode, which dropped July 11, stars Lamborghini chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. He reflects on the nameplate’s record sales and turnover figures. He also speaks to the automaker’s $1.8 billion electrification plan, the challenges that come with an electric revolution, and the hurdles he has had to overcome throughout his career.

“You have a huge responsibility, because we are small, the investments are high… so you cannot afford to make any mistakes,” he says. “Now we have to ferryboat the company in this transition phase, which is really a revolution, from internal combustion engine cars to plug-in and then maybe, with all the opportunities and challenges, to full electric cars. So being part of this is something which puts a lot of pressure and responsibility.”

Lamborghini isn’t the only high-end carmaker with a podcast, of course: Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW have similar series, too. Formula 1 even has a podcast that includes insights and anecdotes from some of the biggest names in F1.

New episodes of Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast will drop each month. You can listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts or watch via YouTube and Lamborghini.