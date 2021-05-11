Lamborghini Opens a Luxe New Private VIP Lounge in New York City

The Raging Bull has bolstered its East Coast presence with a newly minted VIP lounge and NYC flagship.

Located a stone’s throw from the High Line in the tony neighborhood of Chelsea, the sprawling two-story space offers 5,400 square feet of Lamborghini luxury. Taking cues from the marque’s facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, it will offer guests exclusive access to never-before-seen vehicles as well as bespoke exhibitions and the finest Italian cuisine because why not?

Naturally, the supercar mecca is open only to Lamborghini customers and friends who can use the state-of-the-art space to hold private meetings and events.

“We are opening the doors to a private space our customers and friends can call their own with exclusive access,” Stephan Winkelmann, president and CEO of Lamborghini, said in a statement. “Following the success of our Lamborghini Lounge venues across the globe, this new flagship in Manhattan will create a vibrant and personal connection to share the Lamborghini lifestyle; a true reflection of our fine Italian heritage.”

To be sure, every inch of the gallery-style venue is a tribute to the boot-shaped peninsula and embodies the Lamborghini ethos. Italian luxury manufacturers are featured throughout: Living Divani crafted the high-end furniture and La Dolce Vita runs the full-service kitchen. This makes for a true Made in Italy experience. Tunes, meanwhile, come courtesy of Bang & Olufsen’s Advanced 3-D Sound System, which is also featured in Lamborghini’s beloved Super SUV, the Urus.

While visiting, you can enjoy a wide array of private spaces and have an exclusive concierge at your service. You can also host private gatherings catered by a dedicated Italian chef. Think Negronis and antipasti while you discuss the latest Lamborghini.

Furthermore, the Ad Personam design studio will give collectors an opportunity to configure their own Raging Bull. Lambo lovers will be provided with infinite color palettes and material selections to make the process much more visceral.

“The Ad Personam studio provides an extension and personal touchpoint, which could previously only be found at our home in Sant’Agata, and we look forward to offering this and access to never-before-seen limited-edition models to VIP visitors of the Lounge NYC,” adds Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s chief marketing and sales officer.

Making its New York City debut, the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata (STO) will be one of the first models on display. The limited-edition four-wheeler was inspired by two of the automaker’s famed race cars—the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and Huracán GT3 EVO—with its gutsy 640-hp V10 offering all the thrill of the track on everyday roads.

Also making its NYC debut at the lounge will be Roger Dubuis’s newest Lamborghini-inspired timepiece. The 45mm Excalibur Huracán STO, which is limited to just 88, channels all the exhilaration of its namesake and will be suspended for all to see in a special “Gravity Window.”

The Lamborghini Lounge NYC is open from Spring 2021 by appointment only via Concierge.LoungeNYC@lamborghini.com. Best high-tail it to the west side to build your dream car now.

Check out more images of the lounge below: