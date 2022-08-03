Lamborghini Enjoys a Record First-Half of the Year, But Braces for European Energy Crunch

If the Lamborghini bellwether is to be believed, we might be reaching peak supercar.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese marque recently posted its best first-half sales ever, with deliveries climbing to a record 5,090 vehicles and profit leaping nearly 70 percent to roughly $433 million (€425 million). Those numbers are no surprise given pandemic shoppers’ unquenchable appetite for luxury combined with an easing supply chain. On top of that, the Raging Bull had the momentum of a record-setting 2021. Soaring sales are also being enjoyed by Ferrari, the friendly competitors across Motor Valley, which just claimed a record second quarter with an impressive 3,455 cars delivered, for a 29 percent gain compared to the prior year.

But hot-selling supercars beg an inevitable question: Is it all downhill from here? According to a recent Reuters report, there’s reason to believe the party may indeed soon be over—but not for lack of well-heeled buyers. The perfect storm a-brewin’ has more to do with messy global politics than consumer desire, specifically an impending energy crunch that portends tougher times ahead. Russia’s threats to cut off natural gas supplies to Western Europe has inspired Lambo to bank the energy source in an effort to anticipate the potential shortage.

Adding, ahem, fuel to the forthcoming fire is the fact that Lamborghini’s lineup is at a crossroads of electrification, with pure internal combustion V-10s and V-12s meeting their demise this year. The automaker has promised hybrid drivetrains coupled with naturally aspirated engines next, and an all-electric four-seat model by 2028. This could throw a potential wrench into Lambo’s upward trajectory. Let’s also not forget the other paradigm shift that has been affecting the ultra-luxury market: SUVs. The once-unfashionable genre now accounts for 61 percent of Lamborghini sales. In addition, the first Ferrari crossover is expected to be revealed this September and could further shift the tastes and tendencies of this very specific luxury consumer.

If and when those dark days do arrive, don’t be surprised to see 2022 go down in history as the year supercars enjoyed their brightest moment in the sun.