Lamborghini Smashed Its Profit and Revenue Records in 2022

Business really couldn’t be going any better for Lamborghini right now.

The Raging Bull didn’t just sell more vehicles than ever last year: It also turned a record profit. In fact, the $666 million (€614 million) the company made in operating income absolutely shattered the previous mark.

The Italian marque announced its financial results for 2022 on Tuesday and revealed that it generated a revenue of $2.59 billion (or €2.38 billion), a 22 percent increase over the previous year. Even more impressive was that the company’s operating income was 56 percent better than the previous record from 2021.

Lamborghini’s full-year 2022 financial results Lamborghini

The news comes a little over two months after Lamborghini announced it had sold a record 9,233 vehicles worldwide in 2022. As has been the case every year since its debut, the Urus led the way with 5,367 deliveries, followed by the Huracán with 3,113 deliveries and the Aventador with 753 deliveries in its final year of production. The U.S. was the marque’s biggest market, accounting for 2,721 sales, or a little less than 30 percent of all deliveries.

“Our business continues to grow, and we can proudly confirm the achievement of truly remarkable targets once again in 2022,” chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. “These figures come in a very important year for the company, which is marking its 60th anniversary and entering the second phase of the [Cor Tauri EV] program: an unparalleled investment plan that will guide our growth, lead to further improvements in our financial performance, and boost the value of our brand and our company.”

There’s no sign of things slowing down for Lamborghini either. In addition to the marque’s current models all being sold out for the next 18 months, its latest supercar, the hybrid-assisted successor to the Aventador, is set to debut next week. Electrified versions of the popular Urus and Huracán will be unveiled in 2024, too. The brand’s first battery-powered model, and the culmination of the Cor Tauri strategy, is in the works for the second half of the decade as well.