Lamborghini Just Unveiled the Revuelto, Its Hybrid Supercar Successor to the Aventador

Following months of rumor, speculation, and tantalizing teases, Lamborghini’s latest supercar is finally here.

The Raging Bull unveiled the eagerly anticipated Revuelto on Wednesday. The head-turning speed machine isn’t just the successor to the ferocious Aventador, it’s also the Italian marque’s first series production hybrid (its first electrified vehicle, the Sián, was a limited-edition release).

There’s really no better place to start when discussing the Revuelto than its powertrain. At its heart is a brand-new naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 called the L545. That, itself, is unsurprising. After all, Lamborghini has been putting 12-cylinder mills in its flagships for decades now. What separates this engine from its predecessors, as has previously been detailed here, is that it’s connected to three electric motors—two on the front axle and another incorporated into the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox positioned behind the internal-combustion engine. The two motors on the front axle also mean the supercar has four-wheel drive.

2024 Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini

The hybrid-assisted setup means that the Revuelto is a true beast from the get-go. The new mill can produce 814 hp and 535 ft lbs of torque by itself. The Aventador’s V-12, for comparison’s sake, topped out at 769 hp and 531 ft lbs of torque. Add the three electric motors—which can each produce 148 hp, but not at the same time—output shoots up to 1,001 horses and 793 ft lbs of twist. Because of this, Lamborghini says you’ll be able to launch from zero-to-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, zero-to-124 mph in under seven seconds, and hit a top speed of 217. This is the first iteration of the model we’re talking about too. Imagine what a high-performance version will be able to do.

The Revuelta’s electric motors get their juice from a 3.8-kWh battery pack located in what normally be the vehicle’s transmission tunnel had its gearbox not been moved behind the engine. The pack can be recharged via three different methods: plugging it into an outlet, regenerative braking or by using its V-12 as a generator. The automaker says that the battery can be fully charged in as little as six minutes using its engine.

Inside the Revuelto Lamborghini

The vehicle’s battery may be lighter than the pack found in other hybrid supercars like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and McLaren Artura, but it, and the three motors it powers, still add some serious weight. That’s why the Revuelta is built upon Lamborghini’s new “monofuselage.” The aeronautics-inspired chassis makes ample use of carbon fiber and the automaker’s patented forged composite material to keep weight down. Because of this, the monofuselage is 10 percent lighter and 25 percent stiffer than the Aventador’s.

The Revuelto’s brand-new powertrain is going to be what steals all the headlines, but its looks shouldn’t be ignored. The brand has taken its normal design language—a wedge shape, lots of angles, and scissor doors—and turned everything up to 11. It really looks like a more exaggerated take on the Aventador, with sharper more dramatic lines. We’re particularly fond of the front fascia, with its hooded headlights and Y-shaped running lights, as well as its rocket ship-like rear. Like its immediate predecessor, and the V-10-powered Huracan, it’s guaranteed to turn heads.

Lamborghini

The cabin is also brand-new. Thanks to the famously uncomfortable Countach, a lot of people associate Lamborghini with cramped interiors, but the inside of the Revuelta looks comparatively spacious—and should be too, thanks to more headroom. The driver’s cockpit has an appropriate fighter jet-style vibe. The dashboard also features three different digital displays, There’s a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 8.4-inch infotainment screen for the driver, as well as a 9.1-inch display for the passenger. The driver will also be able to use the squared-off steering wheel and infotainment system to select between 13 different driving modes, including Recharge, Hybrid, and Peformance. Lamborghini wants to make sure you get the most out of its hybrid powertrain.

The Revuelto is at the forefront of Lamborghini’s embrace of electrification. Although a firm date hasn’t been announced, the new supercar is expected to launch later this year. It will be followed next year by a hybrid Huracán and Urus. We’ll have to wait to find out how much it will cost, but don’t be surprised if it costs more than the $500,000 starting price.

Click here for more photos of the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto.