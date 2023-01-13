Lamborghini Set a New Sales Record in 2022—and Its Cars Are Sold Out Into 2024



Lamborghini had a fantastic 2022, and it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Raging Bull continued to expand on its impressive growth, delivering 9,233 cars worldwide last year—a 10 percent increase over the previous best sales record set in 2021. And if you’re looking to purchase one of its latest models, be warned: The marque is currently sold out into 2024, with an 18-month waitlist for new cars.

Out of all the supercars purchased, the Urus SUV, unveiled last summer, accounted for more than half of Lambo’s sales, with 5,367 vehicles delivered. The next two top picks were filled by the entry-level Huracán sports car unveiled in November, with 3,113 sold, and the Aventador 753, which is in its last year of production.

“Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound and our choices are on the mark,” said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, in a statement.

2,721 cars were delivered to the United States, which remains the No. 1 place for buyers of the historic marque. Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau accounted for 1,018 models in total, up nine percent from the previous year. The United Kingdom, Germany and Japan rounded out the top five places with the most orders from wealthy buyers.

“We have been able to carefully and meticulously manage an extraordinary order intake, pursuing a clear strategy with the primary objective of maintaining controlled growth to protect the exclusivity of our brand. 2023 is going to be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond,” Winkelmann says.

And those challenges for consumers may entail sitting on that 18-month-long waiting list, which includes 3,000 orders for the Aventador’s successor that will be launched later this year.

Lamborghini isn’t alone in its success, as competitors such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley also saw record sales in 2022; ultra-wealthy buyers both stateside and abroad contributed to the increase by purchasing supercars to park their assets as they dealt with pandemic-induced economic instability.