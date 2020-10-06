You Can Now Build Your Own Scale Model of the Lamborghini Huracán With This 3-D Puzzle

Having one of Lamborghini’s Huracán EVOs parked in the garage isn’t exactly within every car enthusiast’s reach. But one of the marque’s newest collaborations gets buyers a step in the right direction for a fraction of the price.

Produced in collaboration with German toymaker Ravensburger, the Italian automotive powerhouse has created a 1:18 scale 3-D puzzle modeled on the famous car. While it may not be capable of reaching the original’s breakneck speeds, it does have its same sleek silhouette and bold red-orange hue, which come together via 108 individual pieces––each component made from premium, durable plastic. Once complete, the model measures about 10 inches long by 5 inches wide.

Its jigsaw configuration doesn’t require any glue for assembly (an important factor in making it child-friendly) simply slotting together according to a number on the back of every part. Far from being something that can come undone with ease, it’s surprisingly sturdy and should hold its own while on display for some time.

But if this toy version doesn’t seem real enough, it comes with a spate of accessories to give it a more bespoke spin. An additional 32 pieces allow the owner to create something of a custom job, incorporating everything from fully rotating wheels to a front splitter and even a rear diffuser. That may seem like a lot of detail, but a model of the Huracán is no easy feat.

A full-sized Huracán EVO is one of the most coveted supercars on the market. The 2020 edition is capable of going from zero to 60 in just 2.4 seconds and can reach a top speed of 202 mph thanks to its V-10 fuel-injected engine. That engine block also pumps out 601 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Oh, and it rings up for a cool $268,000 base price.

Thankfully, you can buy the more wallet-friendly version of the dream machine for $49.99 on Amazon.