Quantcast
// RR One

Watch: Here’s What It’s Like to Drive Lamborghini’s New Track-Only SCV12 Supercar

The 830 horsepower supercar's official debut is still months away.

We still may have to wait a couple months to know what Lamborghini’s new track-only supercar, the SCV12, will look like, but we now know exactly what it looks like to drive the upcoming vehicle. That’s because the automaker has posted a cockpit video of the car undergoing testing.

Over the weekend, the company’s Squadra Corse Motorsport team posted a short clip of the limited-edition speedster being put through its paces at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, Italy. And while a video will never capture the feel of actually getting behind the wheel genuine supercar, the results are still mighty impressive.

In the nearly two-minute clip, driver Emanuele Pirro can be seen zipping around the race track. Although not much of the interior is visible, you can see that a screen on the rectangular steering wheel shows a digital representation of the vehicle’s gauges, while a second screen installed in the ceiling monitors its vitals. But, from start to finish, what comes through most clearly in the clip is the scream of its 830-horsepower V12 engine. From this video, it seems the SCV12 will sound like a true speed demon.

Lamborghini SCV12 track-only supercar

The Lamborghini SCV12 track-only supercar  Lamborghini

Although it was teased last week in a series of camouflaged photos, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Lamborghini’s latest supercar. What we do know is that the vehicle will be powered by the automaker’s most powerful V12 yet, produce 830 horses and feature a wild aerodynamic design that provides more downforce than a GT3 race car. More details, along with the car’s final design, will follow when the car is given its full-fledge debut this fall.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad