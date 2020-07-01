Watch: Here’s What It’s Like to Drive Lamborghini’s New Track-Only SCV12 Supercar

We still may have to wait a couple months to know what Lamborghini’s new track-only supercar, the SCV12, will look like, but we now know exactly what it looks like to drive the upcoming vehicle. That’s because the automaker has posted a cockpit video of the car undergoing testing.

Over the weekend, the company’s Squadra Corse Motorsport team posted a short clip of the limited-edition speedster being put through its paces at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, Italy. And while a video will never capture the feel of actually getting behind the wheel genuine supercar, the results are still mighty impressive.

In the nearly two-minute clip, driver Emanuele Pirro can be seen zipping around the race track. Although not much of the interior is visible, you can see that a screen on the rectangular steering wheel shows a digital representation of the vehicle’s gauges, while a second screen installed in the ceiling monitors its vitals. But, from start to finish, what comes through most clearly in the clip is the scream of its 830-horsepower V12 engine. From this video, it seems the SCV12 will sound like a true speed demon.

Although it was teased last week in a series of camouflaged photos, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Lamborghini’s latest supercar. What we do know is that the vehicle will be powered by the automaker’s most powerful V12 yet, produce 830 horses and feature a wild aerodynamic design that provides more downforce than a GT3 race car. More details, along with the car’s final design, will follow when the car is given its full-fledge debut this fall.