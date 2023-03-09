An Electric Lamborghini Urus SUV Is Coming in 2029, CEO Says

Lamborghini’s most popular model is going fully electric before the decade is out.

Raging Bull CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that a battery-powered version of the best-selling Urus will arrive in 2029, according to Road & Track. Before that, though, the brand plans to release a hybrid variant of the SUV which was named Robb Report‘s Car of the Year in 2019.

The news came out of a preview event the Italian marque held for the Aventador’s successor this past week in Sant’Agata. While talking to the press, Winkelmann revealed that an all-electric Urus will come out the year after the launch of the company’s debut EV. The announcement was short on details about the vehicles themselves, though the executive said that the two battery-powered models would help the company cut emissions by 80 percent from what they are today.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Lamborghini

“In ’28 and ’29 we will have our first two BEVs,” Winkelmann is quoted as saying. “We will have a fourth model, so today we have three models. It will be the first one to be completely a BEV car in 2028. And then in 2029 there will be the new Urus.”

Before shifting completely to battery power, the marque will electrify its current lineup with plug-in hybrids. Up first will be the brand’s Aventador successor, a brand-new supercar that the automaker is currently only referring to by its internal LB744 codename. The new model will debut later this month. In 2024, hybridized version of the brand’s current models, the Urus and Huracán, will launch. Lamborghini has said that the Aventador’s replacement and Huracán will be plug-in hybrids, but it remains to be seen if the electrified Urus will as well.

Although it will be unveiled in only a matter of weeks, precious little is known about Lamborghini’s first series-production hybrid. Earlier this week, the automaker revealed that its powertrain will include a naturally aspirated V-12 and three electric motors that combine to generate up to 1,001 hp. Although we’ll have to wait for details about the electrified Urus and Huracán, this news bodes well for Lamborghini lovers who expect the marque’s vehicles to be ferociously powerful.