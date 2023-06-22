The Next Lamborghini Urus Will Be a Hybrid, and It Will Go All-Electric in 2029

There are some big changes on the horizon for the Lamborghini Urus.

The Italian marque’s CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently confirmed to Autocar that a hybrid version of the company’s popular SUV is set to launch next year before the vehicle goes fully electric in 2029. The news isn’t shocking; what is, though, is the revelation that the Urus will only be available with an electrified powertrain going forward.

A plug-in hybrid Urus is expected to replace the current gas-powered version of the SUV in late 2024, according to the British automotive publication. The electrified Urus won’t just be a variant, either. The vehicle will only be available as a hybrid going forward. It’s unclear how this could affect the range-topping Urus Performante, which launched only last year.

When the electrified Urus launches next year, it will be the company’s second plug-in hybrid following the Revuelto supercar, which was unveiled in March. They’ll be joined sometime next year by a hybrid replacement for the Huracán. The supercar will have an all-new name and ditch its predecessor’s V-10 for an adapted version of the Urus’s electrified powertrain, suggesting it could also feature a twin-turbo V-8.

“By the end of 2024, the entire model lineup will have been hybridized,” a representative for Lamborghini told Robb Report on Wednesday. “This started with the launch of Revuelto earlier this year.”

The hybrid Urus is expected to stick around until 2029, when Lamborghini is expected to launch an all-electric second-generation version. The all-electric SUV will arrive one year after the company’s first EV. The still-unnamed vehicle is expected to be a high-riding 2+2 grant tourer. It will slot into the brand’s lineup as a fourth model and will have no predecessor. Winkelmann and Lamborghini have yet to commit to any EVs past these two “daily drivers,” but it’s hard to imagine the brand isn’t at least exploring the possibility of an electric supercar. Both the Rimac Nevera and Pininfarina Batista have shown that it is possible.

So, will people buy an electrified Lambo? Only time will tell, but the early signs are good. The first two years of Reveuelto production are already sold out.