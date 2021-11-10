The Last Non-Electrified Lamborghini V-12s Are Now Sold Out

If you were hoping to get an internal combustion V-12 Lamborghini before the electric revolution fully takes over, you may be out of luck.

The Italian marque recently released sales figures for the first three quarters of 2021 showing that business is up across the board (h/t MotorTrend). More surprising than the rising sales figures, however, was the revelation that the last of the brand’s naturally aspirated V-12-powered supercars have all sold out.

We knew this day was coming. Earlier this year, Lamborghini president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann laid out the automaker’s $1.8 billion electrification roadmap, called Cor Tauri. The strategy includes plans to hybridize the marque’s entire lineup by 2024 and introduce its first EV by the end of the decade. Before all of that, though, the executive said the the brand would be taking time to celebrate the V-12 engine, a powerhouse it’s been closely associated with for decades.

It looks like those celebrations may come to an end sooner than anyone was expecting. In the sales report, the brand claimed that all of its current vehicles featuring the massive mills are already spoken for. Deliveries of the track-inspired Huracán STO have already begun, while the two limited-edition V-12s the company introduced this year, the Aventador Ultimae (pictured up top) and Countach LPI 800-4, have both sold out of their production runs. The trio will likely be the last Lambos to feature “traditional” naturally aspirated V-12s, although there is a chance the mill could make an appearance in another hybrid like the reborn Countach.

Even if the brand really is done with the V-12 for good, we have a feeling it’ll continue to do just fine. Especially if this year’s sales numbers are any indication. Though the first three quarters of 2021, sales are up by 23 percent compared to the same time last year. They’re also up by 9 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Leading the way for the brand is the Urus SUV, which has already sold 4,085 units this year. It’s also a vehicle that’s never featured a V-12.