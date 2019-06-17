This Super Rare Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is About to Go Up for Auction

If you aren’t one of the very select few who have been able to get your hands on a Lamborghini Veneno, now’s your chance.

The heralded Italian speedster is one of 25 supercars, hypercars and luxury motors that will be up for sale at a no-reserve auction held by Bonhams in Geneva this fall, according to Hypebeast. Joining the ultra-limited Veneno will be a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Koenigsegg One:1, and an Aston Martin One-77, just to name a few.

Lamborghini released the Veneno in 2013 to mark its 50th anniversary. Perhaps best known because of its bombastic—even for Lamborghini—styling, the fearsome-looking two-seater was the company’s attempt to bring the “aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype onto everyday roads.” Limited to a production run of just nine—which makes it one of the most appealing lots in the Bonhams sale—the roadster packs a mighty punch thanks to a powerful 750 hp, 6.5-liter V-12 engine, and is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 221 mph. Originally available for an eye-popping $3.9 million, the two-tone white and cream Veneno up for auction is expected to fetch anywhere from $5 million to $5.6 million.

But as rare of a gem as the Veneno may be, it’s far from the only super exclusive car you can add to your collection at the auction. Other once-in-a-lifetime vehicles that’ll be part of the sale include the even rarer Koenigsegg One:1 (one of just six in the world), a McLaren P1 and a Bugatti Veyron 16.4. The roster of 25 is rounded out with other exclusive models from Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes-Maybach and Porsche.

Including the Veneno, the collection is expected to sell for more than a combined $13 million. Potential buyers and car aficionados can check out the cars for themselves at the prestigious Bonmont Golf & Country Club on September 27 and 28. The auction, which will also include jewelry, watches and Chinese art, will be held September 29.