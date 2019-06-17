Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

This Super Rare Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Is About to Go Up for Auction

The roadster, limited to a production run of just nine, is expected to fetch between $5 million and $5.9 million.

Lamborghini Veneno Bonhams

If you aren’t one of the very select few who have been able to get your hands on a Lamborghini Veneno, now’s your chance.

The heralded Italian speedster is one of 25 supercars, hypercars and luxury motors that will be up for sale at a no-reserve auction held by Bonhams in Geneva this fall, according to Hypebeast. Joining the ultra-limited Veneno will be a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Koenigsegg One:1, and an Aston Martin One-77, just to name a few.

Related

Lamborghini released the Veneno in 2013 to mark its 50th anniversary. Perhaps best known because of its bombastic—even for Lamborghini—styling, the fearsome-looking two-seater was the company’s attempt to bring the “aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype onto everyday roads.” Limited to a production run of just nine—which makes it one of the most appealing lots in the Bonhams sale—the roadster packs a mighty punch thanks to a powerful 750 hp, 6.5-liter V-12 engine, and is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 221 mph. Originally available for an eye-popping $3.9 million, the two-tone white and cream Veneno up for auction is expected to fetch anywhere from $5 million to $5.6 million.

But as rare of a gem as the Veneno may be, it’s far from the only super exclusive car you can add to your collection at the auction. Other once-in-a-lifetime vehicles that’ll be part of the sale include the even rarer Koenigsegg One:1 (one of just six in the world), a McLaren P1 and a Bugatti Veyron 16.4. The roster of 25 is rounded out with other exclusive models from Bentley, Maserati, Mercedes-Maybach and Porsche.

A Lamborghini Veneno, Koenigsegg One:1, McLaren P1 and Bugatti Veyron 16.4

A Lamborghini Veneno, Koenigsegg One:1, McLaren P1 and Bugatti Veyron 16.4  Bonhams

Including the Veneno, the collection is expected to sell for more than a combined $13 million. Potential buyers and car aficionados can check out the cars for themselves at the prestigious Bonmont Golf & Country Club on September 27 and 28. The auction, which will also include jewelry, watches and Chinese art, will be held September 29.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

The best of everything is waiting for you. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad