Lamborghini’s New Aventador Roadster Completely Sold Out Before Its Monterey Car Week Debut

How can you tell a car is really limited edition? When it sells out before even hitting the market. That’s exactly what happened with Lamborghini’s Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, which had already sold out by the time it was unveiled at Monterey Car Week last week.

Limited to a production run of just 63—in commemoration of Lamborghini’s founding in 1963—the supercar is the most exclusive open Aventador yet, according to the Italian automaker. Featuring a special livery with a no. 63 decal on its hood and doors, the sleek roadster is available in one of eight unique “design expressions” that draw upon the near limitless color and trim options available through the company’s personalization program. Along with the SVJ 63’s bespoke exterior options, owners have a choice of three Alcantra and carbon fiber-appointed interior color schemes—Grigio Octans (grey), Grigio Cronus (grey) and Arancio Dryope (orange).

But because this is a Lamborghini we’re talking about, it’s not just the topless appearance that distinguishes this roadster. Under the hood, the SVJ 63 features a powerful SV 6.5-litre V12 engine, capable of producing 770 hp and 531 square-feet of torque. Thanks to its motor, the two-seater can reach 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph.

With such good looks and performance in equal measure, it’s easy to see why the company had already sold through the SVJ 63’s production run before Monterey Car Week. Those lucky owners are scheduled to get their limited-edition Lambos next year.

Of course, the sold-out SVJ 63 wasn’t the only limited edition supercar the automaker showed off at the annual event. The company also debuted the race-inspired Huracán EVO GT Celebration. Featuring the same V10 as the Huracán race car, the two-seater features a livery that evokes the Verde Egeria (green) and Arancio Aten (orange) GRT Grasser Racing Team.

It will be available in one of three main colors, which when combined with three trim options, make for nine different color combinations. Produced solely for the North American market, the EVO GT Celebration will be limited to just 36 examples, in tribute to Lamborghini’s dual victories of 2018 and 2019 at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Check out more photos of the two cars below: