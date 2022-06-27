This Sleek New 24-Foot Camper Trailer Is Like a Luxury Guest House on Wheels

Land Ark has finally made a luxury trailer for those of us who don’t feel the need to bring our entire home on the road with us.

The Colorado-based company recently unveiled its third model called the Quatro. It’s the brand’s smallest offering yet, but still has more than enough room for anyone looking to camp in style and comfort this summer.

There are big trailers and then there are those made by Land Ark. The company’s first two wedge-shaped models are more like homes than anything else you’ve seen while camping. The Draper is designed for couples and isn’t much smaller than a Manhattan one-bedroom. The brand’s biggest model, the Drake, has two levels and more than enough room for a family of six to spend a weekend or longer together getting on each other’s nerves. As Dezeen points out, the new model is the trailer equivalent of a guest house.

Still, the Quatro—which is named for its 8-foot wide windows with four-degree angles—is anything but cramped. The black steel vehicle is 24 feet long by 8 feet wide. Thanks to those dimensions and the company’s minimalist design sense, you should have plenty of space between its white-washed pine walls.

The trailer also comes with everything you need on your travels. Its sliding-glass door opens up to a combined living and kitchen area, which has a two-burner electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a banquette that can be used for entertaining. It can also be converted into a twin bed if you have a guest. Connecting this area to the bedroom is a hallway that has a private bathroom with a toilet full-size shower, a vanity and a wardrobe.

The sleeping quarters have a fold-down, queen-sized Murphy bed with a gel memory foam mattress, two closets and a barn door for privacy. The slant of the vehicle’s roof also means the bedroom has 9-foot tall ceilings. To keep the trailer comfortable regardless of the temps outside, there’s a roof-mounted A/C unit and heating system.

The Quatro is available to order now through the Land Ark website. It starts at $159,900. That’s not bad for what will almost certainly be the most visually striking trailer on the campground.

Check out more photos of the Quatro below: