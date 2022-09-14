Land Rover Just Unveiled a New Limited-Edition Green Defender to Celebrate Its 75th Birthday

The Land Rover Defender turns 75 next year, and the British marque wants you to join in on the fun.

The good folk across the pond have just unveiled a special anniversary trim package for the beloved 4×4. The 75th Limited Edition will be available on the two-door Defender 90 and four-door 110 as part of the upcoming 2023 model year, and adds some stylish upgrades to the popular vehicle.

The Defender started life as the Series I in 1948, but has been known by its current moniker since 1983. Over that time—with a slight pause from 2016 to 2020—the boxy bruiser has featured four-wheel-drive and has helped set the standard for off-roaders all over the world. The latest version, the fifth-generation L663, has only further enhanced the ride’s reputation.

2023 Land Rover Defender 110 75th Limited Edition Land Rover

The 75th Limited Edition is based on the current Defender HSE. Whether you opt for the 90 or 110, it comes in only one color: Grasmere Green. The hue, which has never been available on the Defender before, doesn’t just cover the body; it extends to its wheels, as well as inside the vehicle to its dashboard and door panels. The rear tailgate also has a ceremonial “75 Years” emblem.

The rest of the vehicle has basically been left untouched, which is not a bad thing as the Defender is already an excellent SUV. The US version of the variant packs a P400 Ingenium gas engine connected to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The mill features Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and is capable of pumping out 395 hp and 406 ft lbs of torque. The SUV also comes with a number of premium accessories standard, like matrix LED headlights, an 11.4-inch PiviPro infotainment system and configurable terrain response.

Inside the Defender 75th Limited Edition Land Rover

“Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong,” Stuart Frith, the Defender’s chief product engineer, said in a statement. “This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its color and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology.”

It’s currently unclear how exclusive the 75th Limited Edition will be. We do know that the 90 and 110 will start at $90,000 and $93,000, respectively. You can visit the marque’s website or an authorized dealer now to reserve an anniversary SUV of your own.