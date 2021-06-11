The Le Mans-Winning Ferrari 550 GT1 Racecar Could Fetch up to $2.7 Million at Auction

If there’s one racecar that could give you wings, it may be this Ferrari 550 GT1.

The rare Prancing Horse is one of just four that was built and developed by race and rally team Italtecnica. Throughout the course of its front-line racing career, which spans some 11 years, it scored a Le Mans class win, an overall victory at the Spa 24 hours, and competed in two FIA GT championships. Now, as luck would have it, the decorated racer will be up for grabs at RM Sotheby’s in Milan next week.

The GT1 has also been piloted by the likes of Emmanuele Naspetti, Mimmo Schiattarella and Lorenzo Casè. Casè snagged three overall victories in the car at Imola, Magione and Vallelunga to finish third in the 2004 Italian GT Championship. On that high note, the car was retired from the track and sold to a French racing enthusiast.

Shortly after, the rarity was acquired by a German collector who subsequently commissioned a former engineer of JMB Racing, Jean-Christophe Noel, to carry out a detailed restoration. In 2018, it was snapped up by its current owner and returned to its former racing glory.

The car had the iconic 2002 Red Bull livery restored and underwent a complete engine and gearbox rebuild. Naturally, it retains its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette, rear spoiler to end all spoilers and racing cockpit. Under the hood, it’s powered by a 6-liter V-12 that emits a guttural roar to ward off competitors.

The track-only beast will be auctioned on June 15. It’s expected to fetch between $2.2 million (€1.8 million) and $2.7 million (€2.2 million) but could easily hammer down for more. Just last year, a similar Ferrari 550 GT1 sold for an eye-popping $4.29 million to become the most expensive car ever sold in an online auction.

The auction house says the Red Bull-emblazoned Ferrari is “fully race prepared and ready to do battle once again.” Just one question remains, are you ready to spread your wings?

Check out more photos of the car below: