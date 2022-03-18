Lego Unveils a New ‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean Model—and It’s About Time

In the 1985 film Back to the Future, Doc Brown famously says to Marty McFly: “If you’re going to build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?” Lego wants to help you do exactly that with its newest release.

The Danish company has partnered with the trilogy’s filmmakers to design a Back to the Future Time Machine inspired by the DeLorean featured in the ‘80s film franchise. Comprising 1,872 pieces, the intricate model allows builders to create the iconic car from either the first, second or third movie by adding and swapping different bricks.

Spanning 14 inches long by 7.5 inches wide, the pint-sized retro ride sports an array of details faithfully recreated from the on-screen DeLorean, including opening gullwing doors and folding wheels for flight mode. It also sports a light-up flux capacitor and printed dashboard dates.

In addition, there are a number of easter eggs for cinephiles to uncover during the build that reference each film, including Marty’s hoverboard and swappable license plates. The set even comes with a miniature banana and tin can to “power” the Mr. Fusion device as it does at the end of the first flick.

To top it off, the DeLorean comes with Lego versions of the car’s co-stars Emmett Lathrop “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Martin Seamus “Marty” McFly (Michael J. Fox). Lego also released an animated short called Brick to the Future in which a miniature Doc and Marty travel through time to try and repair the time machine.

“In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine,“ Bob Gale, co-writer and co-producer of the trilogy, said in a statement. “Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this Lego model in significantly less time and with far less expense—although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

With a recommended retail price of $169.99, Lego’s Back to the Future Time Machine set will be available from April 1, 2022. The timing couldn’t be more apt, either. Earlier this year, DeLorean Motor Company announced the angular DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV. Hey, nobody says you can’t have two time machines.

Check out more photos below: