This 2-in-1 Porsche Lego Set Lets You Build a 911 Turbo or a 911 Targa

Can’t decide between a 911 Turbo or 911 Targa? Never fear: Lego is offering the pair of collectible Porsches for just $150, albeit in miniature brick form.

The Danish company has just unveiled a new two-in-one set that allows auto enthusiasts to build either the classic fixed roof Turbo coupe or the iconic convertible Targa. The pint-sized Porsches bear all the hallmarks of their namesakes, from the signature sculpted bonnet and angled headlamps to the aerodynamic silhouette. They even pack a rear-mounted flat-six boxer engine that mirrors the original save for actual horsepower.

The 1,458-piece model also sports features that are unique to each particular sports car and the appropriate badging. The mini Turbo is equipped with the variant’s trademark wide rear axle, integrated rear spoiler, turbocharger and intercooler that together give an aggressively sporty look. Conversely, the tiny drop-top Targa features a fully removable roof that can be stowed underneath the hood, along with a wraparound rear window.

The detailed interior remains the same for both versions and features an accurately recreated 2+2 cabin with tilting front seats and functional steering, plus a gear stick and a handbrake. It’s finished in dark orange and nougat which is based on the upholstery found in modern-day 911s.

“Taking ownership of a brand-new sports car is an experience to savor and this is a feeling we wanted to recreate for Lego fans,” Mike Psiaki, design master at the Lego Group, said in a statement. “Without doubt, fans of the 911 all over the world who have long admired these cars will love the opportunity to build both versions!”

In addition to the faithful reproductions, the first buyers to snap up the set through Lego’s VIP loyalty program will receive a limited-edition owner’s pack that contains art prints of four classic Porsche adverts, plus a certificate of ownership and a card wallet.

The 2-in-1 Lego Porsche 911 set will be available for VIP access from February 15 and will launch online and in physical stores from March 1. Best get in quick.

Check out more photos of the set below:

Buy Now: $150