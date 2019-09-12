Quantcast
// RR One

The Land Rover Defender Has Been Reborn Yet Again—as a 2,573-Piece Lego Model

The highly-realistic set includes authentic bodywork and a slew of working functions just like the full-sized Defender 90.

The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender and its inspiration, the 2020 Defender 90 Land Rover

How big of a deal is the new, reborn Land Rover Defender? Big enough to warrant its very own Lego set.

The British SUV maker is commemorating the return of the Defender—missing from the US for 22 years and rest of the world for the last four—by collaborating with the Danish toymaker on a special, highly realistic 2,573-piece set inspired by the two-door model of the vehicle. Developed in conjunction with Land Rover, the model includes authentic bodywork and a slew of working functions, just like its full-sized inspiration.

Related

Part of Lego’s more advanced Technic line, the Defender 90 set was designed to capture the vehicle down to the most minute detail. It includes authentic bodywork with Land Rover emblems, original-design rims with ground-gripping tires, a removable roof rack and doors, hood and tail door that all open. It also features a detailed in-line six-cylinder engine with moving pistons, a working winch, a four-speed sequential gearbox, easily the most complicated in the Technic line, independent suspension on both axles and four-wheel drive with three differentials. To top it all off, it features an accurate olive green, grey and black color scheme.

The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender

The Lego Technic Land Rover Defender  Land Rover

“I’m very excited about this new model—a truly impressive job done by our Lego Group designers,” the company’s marketing director Niels Henrik Horsted said. “Together with Land Rover, we’ve blended elements, design and innovative engineering into a set that shows the boundless creativity of Lego play, and that with Lego Technic you can build for real.”

This isn’t the first time Lego has teamed up with an automaker for a Technic set. The line currently includes models based on the Bugatti Chiron, the Porsche 911 RSR and a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The Lego Technic Defender will be available on October 1 at Land Rover dealerships and online through the toymaker’s website. It will sell for $199.99.

Penske Luxury

Sponsored Content

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Cars

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad