The New Lexus 2020 RC F Track Edition Will Be Limited to 100 Examples

Lexus has steadily been ramping up its efforts to bolster its luxury line with some sporty additions. There’s the LFA supercar, a halo coupe from the Japanese brand, and the more attainable LC and RC coupes. There’s also the “F” designation, which draws inspiration from Fuji Speedway, and is appended to two and four-door Lexus models alike. This week, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the company unveiled the RC F Track Edition, it’s most decisive shot across the bow of the likes of Mercedes-AMGs and BMW Ms.

The RC F Track edition was developed on pedigreed tarmac, including the Nürburgring and tracks across Japan, and boasts a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V-8. (If you’ve not been in Lexus with a 5.0-liter engine, we can assure you that it sounds quite lovely, full of snorts and snarls.) Here comes a bit of the rub though: The RC F Track Edition only adds 5 hp and 6 ft lbs of torque to the base RC F, bringing those totals to 472 and 395, respectively. Uh, Lexus? If you want to wage a sporty power war, you actually have to add heaps more power. Despite the meager increases, Lexus claims that a zero-to-60 mph sprint will happen in 3.96 seconds, shaving off a few ticks from the base model’s 4.5 second shuffle to the same speed.

A diet imparted by Lexus engineers is also helping increase the RC F Track Edition’s quickness. Drawing from knowledge gleaned from the RC F GT3 race variant, the team has given the car plenty of carbon fiber bits to help shave 180 pounds from the 4,000-pound coupe. The front splitter, hood, roof, rear diffuser and large, fixed rear wing have all been fashioned out of carbon fiber, while a titanium exhaust system and other aluminum suspension components also help to shed weight. Lexus even reduced the size of the air conditioning compressor.

Aesthetically, it’s a handsome car. It looks good from most angles and that rear wing lets you know it means business during a track day. Lexus has hinted that it plans to beef up race track activities after the launch of the model, another solid foot forward. While we’ll have to wait for final pricing, expect it to clock in above the $65,000 RC F, somewhere in the neighborhood of a BMW M3. Seat time will tell if it’s a proper competitor to its German counterparts.