Lexus’s Electric LF-Z Concept Car Will Soon Be on the Road

Concept cars often only offer a hint of what’s to come from an automaker. But in the case of the Lexus LF-Z Electrified, the stylish prototype may turn out to be the brand’s actual future.

The Japanese luxury marque has confirmed that a production version of the all-electric concept will arrive sometime next year, according to CNET Roadshow. Even better, the website’s report suggests the final version of the car will retain “a lot of the character” of the prototype.

Details are scant right now, but the automaker told Roadshow that the car will arrive in 14 months, which would put in on track for a late summer or early fall 2022 debut. When the concept was unveiled, Lexus said it didn’t see the LF-Z making it past the prototype stage, but it promised aspects of the car would filter out into its lineup by 2025. Seems like someone at the automaker’s headquarters decided to hang a quick U-turn on that statement.

It’s not hard to see why. The LF-Z is easily one of the best-looking prototypes in recent years. As big as an SUV, but with the profile of a sleek hatchback, the EV looks like something out of the Blade Runner movies. Our favorite bits include the spindle-shaped grille and electrochromic glass roof. Almost as impressive is the minimalistic interior, which features a fighter jet-like driver’s cockpit with a yoke-style steering wheel and AI-powered infotainment system.

Less is known about the mechanical side of things, aside from the fact that it will feature an all-electric powertrain. The concept boasted Lexus’s “Direct4” all-wheel-drive system, which allows you to apply different amounts of torque to each wheel and toggle between drive systems (front-, rear- and all-wheel drive). It should also feature steer-by-wire technology, which eliminates the need for a mechanical connection through the steering shaft, resulting in quicker, more precise handling.

Lexus has already pledged to launch at least 10 electrified vehicles by 2025. Because of that, it’s not hard to imagine the production LF-Z being positioned as one of its main offerings, if not its new flagship.