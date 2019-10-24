Lexus’s Futuristic New Crossover Concept Looks Like the Star of a Sci-Fi Flick

As concept car design grows more daring, we’ve seen a number compared to the “Spinners” flying vehicles featured in the iconic cyberpunk film Blade Runner. But Lexus’s latest prototype, the LF-30 Electrified, really does look like something Harrison Ford’s Deckard would have flown around Ridley Scott’s neon-lit, dystopian vision of 2019 Los Angeles.

Unveiled earlier this week at the Tokyo Motor Show, the concept was designed to embody the “Lexus Electrified” vision that will define the brand’s future. It also just so happens to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Any discussion about the LF-30 is going to start with its visual aesthetic. That’s because the vehicle looks like the product of a science fiction concept artist’s wildest imagination. Envisioned as a sneak peak of what the brand’s cars will look like in 2030, the vehicle features a bold aerodynamic wedge shape and a massive glass cockpit that extends from front to back. Most eye-catching of all may be the giant gullwing doors that open to unveil an equally futuristic interior. The entire package is rounded out by a striking, laser-like light package.

While the L30’s exterior grabs your attention, what keeps it are the vehicle’s technical specs. The concept is powered by four electric engines, one in each wheel, that combine to produce 536 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and allow the car to go from 0 to 62 in just 3.8 seconds. The vehicle’s electric drive train is powered by a 110 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted beneath the car floor which gives it a range of about 310 miles.

The LF-30 will also feature an autonomous mode—when enabled the seats lean back and the yoke-like steering wheel disappears into the dash—and Lexus Teammate chauffeur mode, from which drivers can direct the vehicle to park itself and summon it when they are ready to head out. But those aren’t the only forward-thinking features of the LF-30. The car will also come with its very own drone, Lexus Airporter. Housed in the car’s rear, it can carry your luggage and carry out other cargo-related tasks.

As with most concepts, don’t expect to see the LF-30 Electrified on the road anytime soon. Be that as it may, the company does expect many of the concept’s features to make their way to its other vehicles over the next decade. Check out more photos of the car below: