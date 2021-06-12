This Life-Size Lamborghini Sián Replica, Made of 400,000 Legos, Is the Coolest Thing You’ll See Today

Lamborghini just proved lightning can in fact strike twice. The Italian marque has just built a life-size replica of the Sián, which means “flash” or “lightning” in the Bolognese dialect, using bricks of Lego.

The detailed 1:1 scale model mirrors the hybrid supercar down to the most minute details and took some 8,660 hours to come to fruition. It features more than 400,000 separate pieces of Lego and 154 different types, including 20 that were molded specifically for this project.

The Lego Lambo emulates the real-life Sián’s sculpted, aerodynamic body down to the inch save for its carbon-fiber flesh. The model is probably quite a bit heavier, though, tipping the scales at 4,850 pounds. (The automaker hasn’t listed a curb weight for the Sián, but its fellow roadster, the Aventador S, weighs 3,583 pounds.)

In addition to a proportion-perfect chassis, the replica sports body panels comprised of interconnecting hexagonal Legos. The Raging Bull says this is an homage to the six-sided shape that’s integral to its design language. The exterior is finished in a first-of-its-kind paintbrush-effect UV color coating that was applied by the marque’s paint shop.

While the model is missing the road rocket’s 785 hp V-12 and 34 hp 48-volt electric motor, it is equipped with fully functional headlights and taillights made entirely from Lego Technic elements. It also has a sleek lightning bolt that flashes along the body as a tribute to its moniker.

Inside, the cockpit is equally detailed. It features a brick-built steering wheel emblazoned with the Lamborghini emblem and the Italian flag, along with all the requisite dashboard controls and racing seats.

Suffice it to say, the project was no easy feat. Lego and Lamborghini enlisted a slew of designers, engineers and technicians to execute the painstaking build. The team of 15 carried out 5,370 hours of development and 3,290 hours of production to create the Sián’s twin.

That work and its impressive result can be further explored in an interactive virtual workshop. Viewers can (virtually) sit in the driver’s seat and get up close and personal with the full-scale model while hearing from the designers who created it.

As you might expect, the life-size Lego Sián is not for sale. You can, however, treat yourself to a 1:8 model with working scissor doors for $380. Perhaps, we should say that lightning has struck thrice.

Check out more photos below: