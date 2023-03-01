Lil Mercedes? Rapper Lil Baby Just Got a Miniature Version of His Custom G-Wagen.

Lil Baby just got his Mercedes a lil baby.

The American rapper, whose given name is Dominique Armani Jones, has taken to Instagram to show off a smaller, carbon copy of his custom G-Wagen. The whip in question is a Mercedes-Benz G 63 that was tweaked by German tuner Brabus. The Brabus 800 was delivered to the “In a Minute” singer in late 2020 and then treated to an update last year, according to AutoEvolution.

The meticulous work, which was carried out by Atlanta’s Road Show International, involved a complete aesthetic overhaul both inside and out. The SUV, which was originally finished in a Nipsey Satin Blue over a Drip Red interior, now features a Metallic Baby Blue Pearl body and a matching baby-blue cabin. So too does the mini Merc.

According to Road Show International, the offroader was equipped with RS purple carbon trim and a complete RS purple carbon Widestar Package that includes a carbon hood, a light bar and a roof wing. The ride also sports 24-inch Forgiato wheels coated in multi-hued gloss powder, black badging and tinted windows. To top it off, Lil Baby opted for a LED package and a smoke lighting package.

Under the hood, meanwhile, the power train was already boosted by Brabus and thus remains unchanged. The 4.0-liter V-8 can churn out 789 hp to push the ride from zero to 62 mph in just 3.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200 mph. The German tuner has also unveiled a number of burly takes on the Maybach S-Class and even built a 888 hp buggy based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Lil Baby’s one-off has not gone unnoticed by the industry. The G won the Best SUV award at Certified Summer Car Show 2022. It also headlined the Rick Ross Car and Bike Show. No wonder the rapper decided to immortalize it in miniature form.