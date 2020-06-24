Lamborghini Collectors Are Clamoring Over This Vintage Lime Green Miura

As if a vintage Lamborghini Miura weren’t special enough, throw in a coat of lime green paint and you have a collector’s dream. Now, one such rare example is headed to the auction block––and it’s primed to fetch nearly $1 million.

Available through online auctioneer Bring a Trailer, the 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 in question is one of only 750 total examples produced between 1966 and 1973. Since first being sold in Italy decades ago, this particular vehicle has been enjoyed by a select few owners during its life and undergone an extensive two-year restoration which included painting the aluminum body a striking shade of the marque’s signature Verde Miura.

First developed by Lamborghini engineers Gian Paolo Dallara, Paolo Stanzini and Bob Wallace, the Miura––which was named after a line of Spanish fighting bulls––was first introduced as a bare chassis at the 1965 Turin Motor Show. After Marcello Gandini reworked the body’s styling, the P400 GT prototype was driven by Nuccio Bertone to its debut at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show.

This Miura was painted white and then red for most of its existence. But its new verdant hue is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to elements refurbished by its most recent owner. For example, the body was stripped to bare metal and had new sections of aluminum welded around the headlight openings, lower valence and front hood badge. Repairs were also made to the chassis which was reinforced and strengthened for safety. Even the paint job, particularly on the hood, has subsequently been touched up in preparation for the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance in 2018.

But the exterior isn’t the only portion of the automobile to get a significant, vivid overhaul. The interior is just as brazen in its bold colorway with bucket seats reupholstered with bright blue leather. That choice might seem extreme, but according to the documentation that accompanies the vehicle, it is actually the interior’s original palette. The glossy wood-trimmed steering wheel adds another handsome organic touch.

Current bids for the dream machine––powered by a 3.9-liter V12––currently stand at $803,000 with the auction scheduled to end on June 29th. See more photos of the car below: